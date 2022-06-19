Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago stuns fans in skimpy electric lime bikini

Francesca Farago in Too Hot to Handle Season 1. Pic credit: Netflix

YouTuber and former Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago is seeking fans’ opinions as she shows off some of the latest looks from her dazzling line of swimwear.

The 29-year-old from Canada, who regularly promotes Farago the Label on her social media, recently unleashed a sizzling new set of photos, including several pics where she modeled a stunning electric lime bikini.

The two-piece swimsuit was one of several that she revealed as she tried to gauge which colors or styles her fans and followers liked the most.

Francesca Farago shows off latest bikini looks

Before she ever joined the cast of the reality dating show, Too Hot to Handle, Francesca Farago was known as a YouTuber and Instagram model. On Friday, she revealed another scorching photo series for her over 5 million followers on the Gram.

The first two photos show the reality TV star in an electric lime green bikini, leaving little to the imagination. Francesca poses on a large comfy couch while appearing to tug the bikini bottom strings higher up on her waist.

Based on details on Farago’s website, Francesca is modeling the Punta Mita Top, which sells for $70. The item comes in various colors, including Lemon, Orange Stardust, Beige, Blue-Galaxy, and Black.

The top features an adjustable triangle top and removable padding for “different levels of coverage.” Additionally, the item has extra-long straps, giving multiple ways to tie them.

That top is paired with the Punta Mita Bottom, which sells for $69 on the website and is a ruched bikini Botton with “minimal coverage on the back to show off what you got.”

“NEW NEW💚🧡💜 SO many new colours, so many new swim, I’m going to explodeeee, swipe to see some of my faves and go to @faragothelabel to see more 😍✨💚🧡💜♻️🌎🌱,” she wrote in her caption.

Other styles appear in the IG photo series above, including models in violet, orange, and a print bikini. All of the newest arrivals are available on the official Farago website.

With over 5 million followers, Francesca’s latest post featuring her bikini styles has likely racked up many Likes, but they’re not visible on the post. However, she’s received over 250 comments from fans, followers, and friends.

Fans and followers react to Francesca’s bikinis

In the comments section, Francesca asked fans which of the bikini colors or styles they preferred. One fan quickly told her “ALL,” which seems to be a popular answer on these sorts of posts.

Another fan was having trouble choosing a favorite between all the exciting new colors and styles available for Farago.

“Gorgeous as always miss Farago @francescafarago ❤️❤️❤️🔥🥺💋💋😍🤩,” another admirer commented.

Francesca previously appeared on Netflix’s dating show, Too Hot to Handle, along with cast members including Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke, Bryce Hirschberg, Nicole O’Brien, and Chloe Veitch. They were amongst the season’s winners.

Francesca ended the season with Harry Jowsey, but the two went their separate ways after filming finished. In 2021, she dated fellow reality star Demi Semis, but the couple ended their relationship after four months.

For now, Francesca Farago is bringing her fans and followers the styles they want just in time for the summer season, although some may not be able to choose just one!

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 is TBA for Netflix.