Too Hot to Handle Season 6: Meet the cast and find out the premiere date

Another season of sexy singles being watched by a talking cone is coming to Netflix this month when Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle premieres.

The hit reality TV show is back in a few weeks with 10 more eligible bachelors and bachelorettes, but this time, with a twist.

Unlike seasons past when contestants were surprised to find out they were actually on a show that forbade them from having any physical contact with their crushes, this time, Netflix held an open casting call, so everyone was fully aware of what they were getting into.

However, one significant change this season is the ever-present robot Lana being dubbed “Bad Lana.” As Netflix puts it, she has a few tricks up her sleeve: “brace for major trouble in paradise.”

The contestants will spend four weeks together in a tropical villa, facing Lana’s tasks and trying to form meaningful relationships.

The catch is that despite any bond or sexual attraction with another housemate, they’re not allowed to engage in any sexual activities whatsoever.

If they do, the prize money is drastically reduced, and the rest of the castmates pay for their rule breaks.

Too Hot to Handle Season 6 premiere date

Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle will be released on Netflix in batches, beginning with Episodes 1 through 4 on July 19, Episodes 5 through 7 on July 26, and Episodes 8 through 10 on August 2.

A trailer has yet to be released, but it’s in the works, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Meet the Season 6 cast

Netflix also shared photos, bios, and social media information for all the sexy singles joining the villa this season – meet them below.

Bri is a 21-year-old model and photographer interested in discovering whether she can “take dating seriously.”

Charlie, 21, is a model and saxophonist with “brains and brawn” who may come across as a good boy but may turn out to be a rulebreaker.

Another model, 21-year-old Nigerian native Chris, is a bit of a playboy. He has traveled the world and “played with” girls’ hearts but never formed any meaningful connections along the way.

Demari is a 27-year-old stockbroker by day and model by night who “has always strived to do his best at whatever task he’s set his mind to.” Will Lana have to keep a close eye on this rulebreaker, or will he play by the rules?

21-year-old college student Gianna is a dancer who is typically “impulsive” and gets bored quite easily. Lana will put her to the test by forcing her to stay in one place at her retreat.

Lucy, 28, is a nightclub host who has worked all over the world, and she’s used to breaking the rules and having fun, so Lana may have a tough time cracking this one.

Joao is a 22-year-old Brazilian rock star whose idol is Machine Gun Kelly. This eligible bachelor is accustomed to living life in the fast lane, so he has a lot of work to do if he’s going to settle down and change his ways.

Jordan, 21, is an actor, model, and surfer who has been successful with women because of his direct personality and “Oscar-worthy” smile. But will that be enough to last in the villa, and will he be willing to abide by Lana’s rules?

Katherine, a model, is loud, outspoken, and fierce, but will the 28-year-old be able to shed her tough exterior with Lana’s assistance?

Kylisha, 24, is an entrepreneur who has yet to settle down in her romantic life. She admittedly “catches flights and not feelings,” so will Lana’s retreat help her break free from her cycle?

Starting July 19, new episodes of Too Hot to Handle will be released on Netflix every Friday over three weeks up until the finale.