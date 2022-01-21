Too Hot to Handle Season 3: Who is Holly Scarfone and where can you find her on Instagram?

Holly Scarfone on Too Hot to Handle. Pic credit: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle just hit Netflix with its third season and a cast of 15 people looking for love.

One of the new cast members is Holly Scarfone, and here is everything you need to know about the new Too Hot to Handle hopeful.

Who is Holly Scarfone on Too Hot to Handle?

Holly Scarfone is from Colorado.

Holly said in her intro video that she “tends to call the shots.” She also admitted that she can sound like a diva at times.

She said she “kind of radiates sexuality,” which likely explains why she and Nathan caused so much trouble on Too Hot Too Handle this season.

She also called herself a “wild child” who is “always just doing what I want to do.” She also admitted that she wanted to see more than one guy fighting over her.

Holly also said she doesn’t like being held down, so she wants her men to be openminded. She also said she liked “international boys,” which made Nathan a perfect match for her.

How can you follow Holly Scarfone on Instagram?

You can follow Holly Scarfone on Instagram at @hollyscarfone.

In her bio, Holly wrote, “Live your life & be happy.”

She has 346 posts and over 131,000 followers at this time.

In her intro post for Too Hot to Handle, Holly wrote, “the secret is out… january 19th only on @netflix.”

Most of Holly’s photos are sexy shots of her, which likely explains her large social media following.

She also shared a photo from last year when she graduated from the University of Colorado.

Where is Holly Scarfone now following Too Hot to Handle?

Too Hot to Handle is a Netflix reality television dating series that has one major twist.

The men and women are not allowed to kiss, have any sexual contact, or even pleasure themselves, over the four weeks of the show.

An AI host keeps everyone in line.

There is a $200,000 grand prize and the producers knock money off every time the cast members break a rule. By the end of the season, a winning couple was chosen.

Holly and Nathan Soan Mingomezulu were the steamiest couple on Too Hot to Handle Season 3 and they lost the most prize money – even dropping it all the way down to zero at one point.

“Holly, she’s got a banging, banging, banging body,” Nathan said in episode one. “I’m kind of keen to give it a shot with her.”

“God, he’s attractive,” Holly said in an episode one confessional. “The things I would do with that man.”

Nathan was even sent to a deserted island as punishment for breaking so many rules with Holly.

However, Holly and Nathan made it to the finals and she was one of the finalists, while Nathan was the runner-up.

Holly and Nathan left together and, according to Holly’s TikTok, they are still together.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 is streaming right now on Netflix.