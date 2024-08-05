Too Hot to Handle: Are Charlie and Katherine still together?

Charlie Jeer and Katherine LaPrell faced plenty of ups and downs during their time on Too Hot to Handle Season 6.

When they entered Lana’s retreat, these two had eyes for two different castmates.

Initially, Charlie paired with Lucy Syed, while Katherine paired with Louis Russell.

Charlie wasn’t thrilled that Lucy wanted to play it safe and not go wild, spending the originally allocated $250,000 prize fund by breaking Lana’s rules.

Meanwhile, Katherine’s attraction to Louis turned out to be skin-deep, and she realized she was looking for something more.

So, after a retreat exercise that paired Charlie and Katherine together, the two realized they had some real chemistry.

Charlie and Katherine partnered up mid-season

They decided to go for it and broke it off with their respective partners, Lucy and Louis.

Their decision turned out to be the right one because Charlie and Katherine’s connection grew so deeply that they made it all the way to the final, going up against the ultimate winning couple, Brianna Balram and Demari Davis.

Despite not walking away from the retreat with any cash winnings, Katherine and Charlie left, fully intending to take their relationship to the next level.

So, are Charlie and Katherine still together? Their fans will be happy to hear that they are, indeed, still a couple.

Charlie and Katherine are giving long-distance a try

Charlie, 21, revealed that he officially asked Katherine, 27, to be his girlfriend.