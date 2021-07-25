Tony ‘Ballo’ Caraballo explains why he was booted from Love Island USA in TikTok video

Tony ‘Ballo’ Caraballo explains why he was booted from Love Island USA in a TikTok video. Pic credit: prettyboiballo_/Instagram

There were rumors that Tony “Ballo” Baraballo was kicked off Love Island USA when he posted photos of himself at an airport on his Instagram Stories.

The rumors turned out to be true, and Ballo has returned to TikTok the day after Love Island USA sent him home and replaced him with a new Islander named Kamryn Mickens-Bennett.

Regarding his return, he didn’t say why he was kicked off, but he did respond to his followers, some of whom seemed surprised and others who mocked him.

Ballo returns to TikTok after Love Island USA

Ballo’s return to TikTok came when he posted a short video of him looking shocked with the caption, “Me catching up on social media after being away for 5 weeks.”

Like all Love Island USA Islanders, he had to break from social media and outside contact when he started to quarantine for the show.

However, after weeks of waiting to arrive to find love at the villa, Love Island USA kicked Ballo off the show.

While no explanation was given in the video, Ballo made it clear what happened in the comments.

Ballo explains why Love Island USA kicked him off

When one commenter said, “thank god he got kicked off,” with laughing emojis, he responded with a simple, “Wowwww” and a sad face. Luckily, some of his fans said they preferred he return to TikTok rather than compete on a dating reality show.

When one person asked, “what happened to Love Island,” he responded, “They didn’t love me.”

Finally, Ballo explained what happened when someone asked why he was kicked off the show.

“The way they went about it was very sus but basically they said a video was pertaining to show which doesn’t make sense Bc whatever video it was it,” he responded.

He then said it was a video from five weeks ago, three weeks before the show premiered Season 3.

This video was likely the one that read, “Someone on the show bouta get filled up like a pinata and busted like one.”

While it was posted three weeks before the show aired, it is likely the Love Island USA producers felt it was over the line before entering the villa.

Ballo is a 20-year-old TikTok sensation with 4.7 million followers and over 206 million likes of his posts.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.