Tom Schwartz admits he could have salvaged his marriage to Pump Rules co-star Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz admits he could have done more to save his marriage to Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz is living the real-world consequences of not prioritizing his marriage to Katie Maloney. And as it turns out, he believes the outcome may have been different if he hadn’t “checked out” of their marriage.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom and Katie are in the midst of a divorce after more than a decade together. The former couple was forced to announce their separation after rumors surfaced online that their marriage was in trouble.

The rumors were further fueled when Katie was spotted on more than one occasion without her wedding rings.

Once news of their split hit social media, Tom was quick to admit he played a major part in the demise of their relationship and shared that while he wished there was a “scapegoat” for the situation, he had to admit the problem was his to bear.

Although their split came as a shock to fans, followers, and even some of their castmates, Tom and Katie have managed to maintain a cordial relationship with Tom referring to them as the “best divorcees ever” for how they’ve navigated their breakup.

In a recent chat with one of his current Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom opened up further about his feelings now that they’re in the thick of the divorce and dishes on what he could have done differently.

Tom Schwartz admits new bar played a part in his divorce from Katie Maloney

While appearing on Scheana Shay’s Sheananigans podcast, Tom admitted he got in his own head and was too involved in his “own little bubble” to see what was coming right at him. He shared that he didn’t understand the severity of the situation when Katie told him they had to have a “serious talk.”

However, it didn’t take long for Tom to clue in and see that the damage was done. He added that Katie took the time to discuss the issues in their marriage and “broke it down” for him in a way that made the pain undeniable.

“It hurt but I respected it,” he noted.

Looking back at how it turned out, Tom couldn’t help but reflect on what may have changed the outcome of their relationship. According to the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, it was his new bar that ultimately sealed the deal.

“I run through these stupid hypotheticals like ‘If it wasn’t for the bar would we still be together?’” Tom questioned. “Yeah, we probably would. 100 percent I think we would. But like I told Lisa [Vanderpump], I know better than to blame the bar.”

Tom says he had it too good and got too comfortable in his marriage

Tom also noted that he got complacent in their marriage and getting too comfortable meant he wasn’t able to properly prioritize their union.

“I think I just kind of fell apart,” Tom shared. “I think I had it too good for a while. The universe was like ‘Schwartz, you got it too easy, man. You’re ridin’ high.’ I’m playing poker, I got cash in the bank, traveling, I’m madly in love, talking about kids. I had it too easy.”

“I think I checked out,” he added.

Despite the end of their marriage, Tom shared he hasn’t completely given up on the idea of a reconciliation with Katie.

“Maybe in 10 years, me and Katie could get back together,” he concluded.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.