Tom Sandoval talks Vanderpump Rules Season 10, says ‘We’re back’

Tom Sandoval dishes on what to expect in Vanderpump Rules Season 10. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Filming for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has finally wrapped. And while production works on putting the season together, the Pump Rules crew is gearing up and dropping hints for what fans and viewers can expect when the new season drops.

According to longtime star Tom Sandoval, Season 10 will take on a new vibe and feel “a little bit different.”

Although the fan reactions to Season 9 were mixed, longtime Vanderpump Rules fans seem eager to see if the cast can make a full comeback when Season 10 drops — and so far, it looks promising.

Since wrapping Season 9, there have been several breakups amongst the cast. Ahead of the Season 9 reunion special, it was announced that Lala Kent had ended her engagement to film producer Randall Emmett.

Just a few short months later, James Kennedy and then-fiancee Raquel Leviss also ended their engagement in December 2021. And as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz shared news of their split in March 2022.

Given all the changes within the group dynamic, the feeling going into Season 10 has already experienced a drastic shift. According to Sandoval, it’s going to be for the better.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval says Season 10 will be a ‘really good one’

While speaking with E! News, Sandoval dished on the upcoming season now that it has wrapped filming.

According to the former SUR bartender, changes in production have helped with the shift.

“I feel like we’ve made some changes even with production,” he shared. “I know from what I’ve heard from production, and also just in general with my experience with filming seasons, that this one is definitely going to be a really good one.”

Tom also shared that the coronavirus pandemic played a large part in the lull of Season 9. With restrictions having only been lifted shortly before production, there were still delays and impacts from the pandemic.

Thankfully, Tom stated he believes those days are behind them and the upcoming season has plenty of drama for viewers.

“It was really annoying, but I feel that we’re back,” he continued. “We’re back to what people fell in love with our show…This is definitely a pretty crazy season.”

With Season 10 just around the corner, viewers are bound to watch some serious drama unfold.

Sandoval and his best friend Tom Schwartz finally saw all of their hard work come to fruition with the opening of their Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge.

And although opening a new bar brings its own set of stress, Schwartz has also had to navigate life as a newly single man.

According to Sandoval, Schwartz is doing quite well all things considered.

After sharing that Schwartz continues to have his ups and downs, Sandoval confirmed, “[He’s] been pretty positive and pretty optimistic in his life.”

Bravo has yet to announce the premiere date for Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.