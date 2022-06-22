Tom Sandoval serves Vanderpump Rules co-stars at Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval shows off his serving skills while at Vanderpump a Paris. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules OG Tom Sandoval went back to his roots as he found himself serving cocktails to some of his current castmates.

The Pump Rules alum, who has been part of the cast since the hit Bravo show’s first season, started his reality television journey by working for Lisa Vanderpump at her famous restaurant SUR.

However, over the years Tom has worked his way up the ladder and went from bartender and server to business partner with Lisa and her husband Ken when they joined Sandoval and his co-star Tom Schwartz in opening TomTom.

With the show renewed for Season 10 and his newest bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s, set to open in the near future, it’s safe to say Sandoval has plenty on his plate. But that didn’t stop him from having some fun with his friends while enjoying Lisa’s newest restaurant.

Tom Sandoval serves up the drinks to Vanderpump Rules co-stars

Taking to his TikTok account, Sandoval took advantage of one of the platform’s most popular sounds — Lizzo’s It’s About D**n Time. Using a snippet of the hit song, Tom shared a video of himself carrying a silver tray over to a table of his co-stars including Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix while enjoying a night out at Vanderpump a Paris in Las Vegas.

Going shirtless underneath a vibrant green blazer and accessorized with a gold chain and painted nails, Tom stepped up to his table of friends and poured a fancy cocktail for them.

Showing off his slick moves and dancing swiftly while handing the drink over, Tom was clearly in his element.

Vanderpump Rules cast prepares for Season 10, Sandoval teases new relationships

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Bravo officially announced that it has picked up Vanderpump Rules for another season which will be its tenth.

Although details are still unknown and forthcoming, Sandoval, Ariana, and their co-star James Kennedy teased what fans can expect from the crew when the new season airs. While walking the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards, the trio was asked what drama would unfold in the new season.

When Sandoval teased that James was in a new relationship and that it would likely play out during the upcoming season, James jokingly quipped back sharing, “Well, everyone’s about to be in a new relationship.”

“Everyone except [Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix],” he added.

Acknowledging James’ point, Sandoval responded, “Ariana and I are still going strong.”

Viewers will have to wait for the season to premiere in order to see what new storylines emerge.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.