Tom Sandoval reveals his brother distanced himself following Scandoval drama

Controversial Vanderpump Rules personality Tom Sandoval shared that his family was also impacted by his affair with co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

As viewers know, Season 10 of the hit Bravo show was slammed with the bombshell reveal that Tom had been engaging in an ongoing affair with Raquel for months while the two were filming for the show.

To make matters worse, Tom was still in a nearly decade-long relationship with his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

By the reunion, Tom and Ariana were over, and the cast made no secret of their disgust at the 40-year-old’s behavior. He received massive backlash from the cast as well as longtime viewers online after the shocking news hit the internet.

In recent months, Tom has been trying to stay under the radar while the smoke from his affair, aptly called Scandoval, cleared.

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom recently started his own podcast called Everybody Loves Tom.

In a recent episode of the show, Tom admitted that his brother had a hard time dealing with the fallout from the affair and wanted to distance himself from the situation.

Tom Sandoval says his brother ‘disassociated’ from the Scandoval drama

In the new episode for his Everybody Loves Tom podcast, Tom was joined by actor Jerry O’Connell, and the two delved into the ripple effect caused by his affair.

According to Tom, his brother, Brian Sandoval, spoke out about not wanting to be involved in the drama.

“My brother, like, told me, he’s like, ‘Tom, you need to delete photos of us on Instagram,'” he shared.

His podcast guest followed up, asking if Brian was his “actual blood” brother.

“My actual blood brother said that to me,” Tom sheepishly admitted.

The revelation is shocking, considering how close Tom and his brother once were. However, it seems that Brian wasn’t the only one who was hesitant to engage in any sort of business with Tom following the scandal.

In fact, Jerry himself admitted he had to think twice before accepting the invitation to appear on the podcast for fear that it would tarnish his reputation.

“My anxieties in coming on as a guest is that I am somehow approving, Tom, of some of your behavior in the past,” he noted. “It’s scary.”

Tom reassured him that his appearance on the podcast shouldn’t be seen as an act of “condoning” his infidelity.

Tom faced serious criticism for launching his Everybody Loves Tom podcast

Although his new podcast is off the ground and has officially launched, the show received backlash before it hit the podcast circuit.

As previously reported, followers flooded the comment section of his podcast announcement post on Instagram.

Among the slew of critics, some went as far as to call the reality television personality a narcissist.

Despite the criticism, Tom is continuing to move forward and is unlikely to slow down anytime soon. It will be exciting to see the aftermath when Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.