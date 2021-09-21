Tom Sandoval reveals current status of friendship with former VPR co-star Jax Taylor ahead of Season 9

Tom Sandoval reveals where he stands in his friendship with former co-star Jax Taylor. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 is setting up to be one for the records books. Not only will this be the first season since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but it will also be the first season to air without some major long-term cast members as well. And according to star Tom Sandoval, it may not be such a bad thing after all.

Last year, Vanderpump Rules fans were concerned about the show and whether or not it would return to the network. Given the state of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty within the restaurant industry, the future of the show was left in limbo. Thankfully in May, fans were informed that the show would, in fact, be making its return, and production was soon underway.

However, with the good news came the bittersweet as a slew of Vanderpump Rules stars were announced to not be returning in the upcoming season. Stassi Schroeder, her husband Beau Clark, Kristen Doute, and couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, were all among the list of those who won’t be returning for Season 9.

So what does that mean for the remainder of the cast? Well, during a recent chat with Us Weekly, Tom Sandoval provided a new perspective that just might help fans with the transition into the new season.

Tom Sandoval says new Vanderpump Rules season allowed the cast to ‘dig deeper’

Tom Sandoval was joined by his friend and TomTom business partner, Tom Schwartz, for an interview with the publication and he shared that despite the shakeup, he found the new dynamic allowed them to “dig deeper” as a cast.

“When you go from having, like, 20 something castmates to basically 12, it’s an adjustment, but I think it’s good because we have the time, we can go a little bit deeper with each person versus having to kind of skate on the surface. I mean, at one point last season, they were splitting the screen and stuff,” he shared.

Continuing, Tom elaborated, “Sometimes things have a tendency to slip through the cracks when you have so many castmates that are actually really important aspects of our lives, but when you have a little bit less, we’re more involved, it’s deeper. And I actually really liked that change.”

Tom Sandoval reveals where he stands with former Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor

Although Tom’s co-star Tom Schwartz shared that he remains in contact with Stassi, Jax, and Brittany, Tom Sandoval admitted that he isn’t quite as close with his former castmates.

When asked if he’s still in contact with Jax, Tom Sandoval skirted around the question and opted for a more diplomatic answer.

“We’re cool,” he said. “I don’t talk to him as much…They’re busy, we’re busy.”

Tom also admitted that relationships are “just different” now that they aren’t all filming together.

As for what fans can expect come Season 9, Tom Schwartz noted that there is plenty on the way.

“Me and Tom [Sandoval] get into it a little bit, which is rare for us,” he shared. “… We worked through it.”

As for his other co-stars, “I think it will be fun for the audience to get to know Brock [Davies]. He’s such a big personality. Got a lot of charm, a lot of pizazz. You’ll be seeing more Raquel [Leviss], James [Kennedy]…You’ll get to know Charlie [Burnett] more. The audience got acquainted with her Season 8, but you’ll get to know Charlie more. Randall [Emmett] has some hilarious moments. Randall always kills it when he films.”

Clearly, fans have so much to look forward to. Thankfully, the Season 9 premiere is only a week away.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.