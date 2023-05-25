Tom Sandoval responds to rumors that he and Darcey Silva had a ‘fling’

A screenshot shared by Darcey Silva’s daughter ignited rumors of an affair between Darcey and Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Darcey’s daughter, Aniko Bollok, shared a selfie on TikTok while watching the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale with her mom.

Aniko’s caption on the since-deleted pic read, “Me watching the Vanderpump Rules finale with my mom and her casually telling me she had a fling with Tom Sandoval 10 years ago.”

Although Aniko scrubbed the pic from her feed, it was screenshotted and has since made its way across social media.

Since the gossip has gone viral, Darcey’s rep has addressed the rumors, telling In Touch of the TLC star’s “fling” with Tom, “Darcey and Tom met about ​10 years ago but never dated.”

Although Darcey’s rep spoke on her behalf, the Darcey & Stacey star has yet to respond to the rumors herself.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval’s rep denies an affair with TLC star Darcey Silva

While Darcey’s rep’s statement was a bit vague, Tom’s team is speaking out and making it more clear for everyone wondering whether they were intimate with each other back in the day.

A spokesperson for the 40-year-old Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer also spoke with In Touch, telling the publication, “Tom absolutely did not have an affair with Darcey.”

Tom has found himself in hot water — AKA Scandoval — in recent months after it came to light that he was having a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss during his nearly decade-long relationship with Ariana Madix.

Tom and Raquel began hooking up in August 2022, and in March 2023, Ariana broke things off with Tom after discovering his infidelity.

Darcey’s love life is a bit complicated

For her part, Darcey’s relationship status is a bit cloudy. Darcey’s journey to find love began during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Jesse Meester. Following their failed relationship, Darcey moved on with Tom Brooks, only for their romance to fail too.

After her breakup with Tom, Darcey began dating Bulgarian native Georgi Rusev, and it looked like she finally found her happily ever after.

Darcey and Georgi’s rollercoaster of a relationship played out during Seasons 1 through 4 of Darcey & Stacey. The couple got engaged, only to break up, get back together, and break up yet again.

During Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, the 48-year-old mom of two admitted to hooking up with her ex, Georgi Rusev, while he was in Miami.

Since Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey came to an end, however, the duo has continually sparked rumors that they’re rekindled their romance. They were spotted spending time together at a beachfront polo match in Miami and attended the same awards show several weeks ago, further raising eyebrows about the state of their relationship.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.