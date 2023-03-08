Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss say they are in ‘love’ and want to have a long-term future together

It looks like it wasn’t just a one-time love affair for Vanderpump Rules costars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

With the Vanderpump Rules drama up in flames at the moment, new information is coming to light after the initial news break of Tom’s affair, which ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

On Wednesday, Ariana discovered sexually explicit videos and texts from Raquel on her boyfriend’s phone, and by Friday, everyone knew.

While it has been unknown where Tom and Raquel’s relationship currently stands after the world found out about their affair, a new source recently revealed that “Tom and Raquel are the real deal” and are even looking forward to sharing a future together.

The US Weekly insider explained that it wasn’t “a regrettable fling or one-night stand” for the pair and that “they have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other.”

“It’s no excuse for what they did and the people they hurt, but they see a long-term future together,” the source continued. “Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash.”

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss want a future together

While Tom, 39, and Raquel, 28, have allegedly been pursuing their secret relationship for the past six months, the news came as a complete shock to viewers and fellow cast mates.

Tom has released his own statement regarding his actions, telling his fans that he “understands” and “deserves” their anger and disappointment.

Fellow VPR stars have also clearly shown that they are “Team Ariana” all the way, showing support for their longtime friend as she goes through this “devastating” time.

With Season 10 of the hit Bravo spin-off currently airing on the network, viewers are watching Ariana support Tom’s new band and the opening of the restaurant he co-owns with Tom Schwartz, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

While the show wrapped up filming months ago, it has been confirmed that Bravo has picked up their cameras to capture the fallout in real-time and add it to the tail end of Season 10.

Bravo confirms it will cover Tom and Raquel’s cheating scandal in Season 10

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the reality network shared a photo of cast mate James Kennedy behind a clapperboard, which contained the scene name “Scandoval.”

“We have resumed filming on #PumpRules and this story will be unfolding on camera,” the network confirmed.

James also confirmed the news on his Instagram Story as well, documenting himself showing up to film the brand-new scenes.

Tom Sandoval was also spotted heading into Raquel Leviss’ apartment over the weekend, which TMZ confirmed was to film the new scenes for the show.

It’s also currently being discussed whether some OG cast members will return to Vanderpump Rules to discuss the scandal on camera, such as Tom’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute and former ride-or-die Jax Taylor.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.