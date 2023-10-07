Tom Sandoval accused of stealing the spotlight from Ariana Madix after reveal on The Masked Singer

It has been a busy few months for Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval following the bombshell news of his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

The near-disgraced reality personality has faced significant backlash for the scandalous affair — dubbed Scandoval, but has done his best to carry on with his life.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom launched a new podcast called Everybody Loves Tom, where he’ll reportedly feature celebrities and friends where they will discuss “everything.”

However, it turns out his new podcast isn’t the only new adventure in his life.

In another attempt to distance himself from the drama, Tom ventured into a new realm of reality television and was featured in the current season of Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer.

After his reveal as the Diver on Season 10 of The Masked Singer, viewers hit the comment section on social media, where they further criticized the 40-year-old and accused him of stealing the spotlight from his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Viewers slam Tom Sandoval for his appearance on The Masked Singer

Taking to The Masked Singer’s comment section on Instagram, viewers called out Tom’s appearance on the show and bashed his attempts at moving on from the drama.

“Damn, he is thirsty,” wrote one commenter.

Another noted it seemed as though Tom would “do anything” to get back into people’s good graces after his affair.

However, it wasn’t just his reported lust for attention that turned viewers off. Some felt his appearance on the reality show was just an attempt to steal the spotlight from ex-girlfriend Ariana, who is currently appearing on another reality show — Dancing With The Stars.

While she subtly referenced the Scandoval drama with her super hot tango in a red dress that mimicked her revenge dress from the Season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion, Tom’s unmasking didn’t receive the same support.

As one Instagram follower noted, “Of course he needs to be on a show right now….Ariana can’t have all the spotlight on DWTS right now!”

“He only did this because she is doing DWTS,” yet another user wrote. “Yes he sang great, but it doesn’t change how fake & pathetic this whole thing is.”

Tom says he’s single and reflects on the current dating scene

It may have been all fun and games to appear on The Masked Singer, but Tom’s life remains anything but peaceful at this point after coming clean about his affair with Rachel.

The two have reportedly now ended their months-long affair, with Tom confirming he’s currently single.

While speaking with Extra at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Tom confirmed his relationship status and noted that dating isn’t a fun experience for him.

“I am single, yes,” he shared before delving into the current dating scene. “It feels like a job interview. I don’t usually like to go on dates unless I know them already.”

As for Rachel, she checked herself into a mental health facility earlier this year, where she stayed for three months to get her life back in order.

Since then, she’s blocked Tom on social media and has kept a low profile.

While she may be remaining hush-hush, Pump Rules alum Lala Kent admitted that filming for Season 11 was difficult and shared they’re a deep “divide” in the group as a result of last season’s drama.

Fans and viewers will have to tune in when the new season drops to watch it all unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.