90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks gave fans a rare glance at his mystery woman.

In a screenshot obtained by 90 Days The Melanated Way, Tom is shown posing with an anonymous brunette woman.

“Looks like Tom is going Instagram Official with his new [love] interest!” the fan account wrote in the caption.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

He also wrote his own quotes on the picture. The heartfelt message reads, “It’s that heart of gold and stardust soul that make you beautiful…Never want to be woken from this beautiful dream, life with you!”

In the middle of the picture reads the lyrics, “Cause girls like you run ’round with guys like me.”

While it is unclear who his new mystery woman is, fans have noticed similarities between this woman and previous 90 Day Fiance stars.

Fans compare Tom’s new woman to 90 Day Fiance stars

“Wait is that Florians mistress?” one fan asked in the comments section.

Shanti Zohra has confessed to sleeping with Stacey Silva’s fiance, at the time, Florian Sukaj. Despite the rumors, Stacey and Florian still decided to tie the knot and move in together.

This isn’t the first time that fans have thought that they spotted Tom with Shanti. In a previous post, Tom teased this new love with a picture only showing her hair.

“I don’t want to text you, I don’t want to call you. I want to be in your arms, hold your hand, feel your breath, hear your heart. I want to be with you,” the caption of the post reads.

Numerous fans guessed that the woman in the picture was Shanti.

“At a glance I thought this was Larissa ! Ha!” another fan wrote in the comment section.

Larissa Lima has become a memorable 90 Day Fiance star. She first appeared on the show dating Las Vegas native Colt Johnson. She moved to America to live with him, but the couple quickly got divorced.

Larissa moved on to Eric Nichols. They broke up and got back together numerous times before moving into a new house together in Colorado Springs. However, Larissa announced recently that the two are now broken up for good.

“for a second i thought that was daevan,” another fan added in the comment section.

Deavan Clegg dated Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. After they broke up, Deavan began dating Topher Park.

Other fans point out how much his new woman looks like his ex.

“Looks like Darcey just with black hair,” one fan observed in the comments section.

Darcey Silva dated Tom during her second season on 90 Day Fiance. Darcey was insecure throughout the course of their relationship, and he was put off by her lack of self-confidence. The two had a tumultuous relationship, and despite many attempts to revive it, Darcey and Tom are done with each other for good.

Why fans thought he was dating a 90 Day Fiance star

Tom has been known to go after 90 Day Fiance stars.

While fans were expecting him to return to a 90 Day Fiance star, it looks like his new woman has nothing to do with the franchise.

90 Day Fiancé returns on Sunday, December 6, at 8/7c on TLC.