TMFR viewers praise Amber Portwood, Gary and Kristina Shirley for ‘good day with everyone together’

Teen Mom Family Reunion former couple Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley spent some time together with their blended family this weekend.

It looks as though Amber, Gary, and Gary’s wife Kristina are getting along better than ever.

Amber and Gary share a tumultuous past riddled with domestic abuse, drug addiction, and child custody issues over their 13-year-old daughter, Leah.

But these days, Gary and Amber seem to be putting in the work to make their co-parenting duties a lot smoother while working to put on a united front for Leah.

Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley spend time with Kristina and their kids

Over the weekend, Gary and Amber each shared posts to Instagram, letting their fans know they spent some time together, along with Kristina and their kids. Gary also shares a daughter, Emilee, with Kristina, and Amber shares her son James with her ex, Andrew Glennon.

Amber took to Instagram first, sharing an up-close pic of Gary showing off the turkey clubs he made for her and James’ visit to his and Kristina’s home.

“It’s truly the simple things!” Amber captioned her post. “Blended families can be complicated and at times stressful 💗 But it’s simple days and kind gestures that make coparenting amazing 🌼 Thanks for the 🥪 @itsgarytime @kristina_shirley3”

Down in the comments section of Amber’s post, Gary thanked Amber with a comment that read, “Thanks for bringing James over to see us! And def was a good Turkey club!!!! 😎”

Amber responded to Gary’s comment, “@itsgarytime You know bubs stares at you crazy until you start cooking lol 😆 always a good day with everyone together 🙌❤️🙏”

Over on Gary’s Instagram, he shared a more sentimental pic from their day, paying homage to his wife. Gary’s photo showed Kristina and Amber mid-hug.

Gary captioned his post, “Everyone needs a hug sometimes, So grateful for Kristina! Actually I think we’re all grateful for @kristina_shirley3 we gotta see James and @realamberlportwood1__ , just had some good ole Sammies. And now time to take a break. #sendinggoodvibes”

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers loved seeing Amber and Gary getting along

Of course, Amber and Gary’s followers were happy to see them getting along and showed up in the comments to let them know it.

“It does my heart good that u guys r getting along ❤️❤️,” wrote one fan on Amber’s post.

Another one of Amber’s followers told her, “It’s amazing to see how far you have both come. You should be very proud of yourself and your journey to get there. ❤️.”

Over on Gary’s post, many of his fans praised Kristina, with one writing, “Kristina is a QUEEN 👸🏻💖”

“This is how it should be ❤️,” penned another one of Gary’s followers.

“You and Kristina are beautiful people,” commented another fan on Gary’s post.

Amber and Kristina shocked Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In viewers recently when they sat together in bed for commentary during the show. Last month, Amber revealed that she and Kristina were working on their co-parenting relationship and said they even tell each other “I love you.”

“She’s a sweetheart,” Amber shared. “You know, Gary and her, we do have a good relationship today. I love it. I think that we have found this kind of nook that we’re gonna stay in and I think everything’s going to grow from there.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.