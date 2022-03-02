TMFR: Ashley Jones wants to put an end to rumors she flirted with Leah Messer’s boyfriend Jaylan Mobley

Ashley Jones wants to squash the rumors that she tried to put the moves on Leah Messer’s boyfriend Jaylan Mobley. Pic credit: MTV and Ashley Siren/YouTube

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Ashley Jones wants to squash the rumor that she acted flirtatiously towards her castmate Leah Messer’s boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

During the next-to-the-last episode of TMFR this season, Leah’s boyfriend Jaylan made a trip from Georgia to California to visit her and her castmates.

Being the new guy on campus, Leah’s castmates had plenty of questions for Jaylan, and wanted to make sure his intentions with Leah were in the right place.

Ashley Jones grills Leah Messer’s boyfriend Jaylan Mobley on Teen Mom Family Reunion

Leah’s Teen Mom 2 castmate Ashley Jones was especially up in Jaylan’s business and had plenty to say to him.

Upon meeting Jaylan and shaking his hand, Ashley wasted no time getting down to business.

“I want to know some things. I’ve been anticipating your arrival,” she told him.

During her confessional, Ashley told cameras of Leah and Jaylan, “They’re still in the honeymoon stage and times will come when it’s really time for him to step up. It was his, like, interrogation moment.”

Ashley continued to grill Jaylan with the intention of protecting her friend Leah, reminding him that taking on an older girlfriend who has three kids is a lot of responsibility for a single man with no kids of his own.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @_mermaidbarbie/Twitter

Ashley wants TMFR viewers to know she was not flirting with Jaylan, fans show support

Apparently, some TMFR viewers felt that Ashley’s behavior towards Jaylan was flirtatious. One such viewer took to Twitter recently and wrote, “Ashley definitely flirting with leahs man lmao #TeenMomFamilyReunion.”

The 24-year-old beauty studio owner and mom of one shared the tweet and added her own message, telling her Twitter followers, “Let this rumor die …. Please.”

Ashley’s Twitter followers had her back and showed up in the comments to let her know that they felt her behavior towards Jaylan was perceived as her being a good friend to Leah and nothing more.

“If anyone didn’t see that as you being a good friend that’s their fault I’ll be honest didn’t care for you much before but Family Reunion really changed my mind and it was good to see a different side of you and Bar,” penned one of Ashley’s supporters.

Another wrote, “Ashley is a good one. I promise you. She’s one who has had a remarkable glow up. In the way of evolving. Cause girlfriend has always been beautiful. She’s awesome 💜”

Pic credit: @_mermaidbarbie/Twitter

“Ha! Bihh where?! Cause all I saw was polite conversation. Tf! people are crazy,” commented another fan. “Moving on….”

Ashley knows a thing or two about working on relationships. She and her husband Bar Smith secretly eloped, but she expressed to Coach B on TMFR that marriage wasn’t what she had hoped it would be.

One of the areas Bar is working on within his marriage to Ashley is romance.

“Aye listen, I’m working on the romance side of me ok?” Bar told his fans. “I got a job, I stopped drinking, legal s**t and a number of other things, NOW romance is my next hurdle.”

Now that Ashley has (hopefully) cleared the air about her intentions with Jaylan, she can continue to work on her own relationship with her husband Bar.

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c.