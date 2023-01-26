TLC stars Darcey and Stacey buy a second home in Miami

Darcey and Stacey Silva took the plunge and got matching condos in Miami, Florida. The Connecticut natives discussed spending more time in Florida in Season 3 after organizing a swimsuit fashion show at Miami Swim Week for their new House of Eleven swimsuit line.

Stacey and her husband Florian looked at condos during the fashion show trip teasing about the possibility of moving to Miami. Florian wasn’t sure because he already had his career set in Connecticut. However, Darcey and Stacey had their minds set on growing their House of Eleven brand in Miami.

The twins revealed in Season 4 that they decided to split their time between Connecticut and Florida while working and networking for their fashion brand. The sisters bought condos in the same luxury highrise near Miami Beach.

Miami seems to suit the twins, with lots of beach time and twin parasailing together with Darcey’s daughters, Aspen and Aniko.

Florian and their friend Michael drove a Uhaul from Connecticut to Miami, and tempers ran high from the frustration of unpacking and getting ready for a yacht party with their friend Leslie. Darcey accused Stacey of being condescending to her, and Stacey accused Darcey of being jealous of her. The argument continued throughout the show and ended badly for the two.

The yacht party was an excellent opportunity for the sisters to network the Miami scene. Darcey’s friend Leslie introduced her to an entrepreneur named Mike, who seemed interested in Darcey for more than just business.

Darcey gets up close and personal networking at a Miami yacht party

Darcey and Stacey’s friend Leslie invited the twins to the yacht party.

She does marketing and PR for magazines, and the twins consider her their connection to the who’s who of Miami. She knew Darcey’s taste and had her mind set on finding Darcey a man that’s her equal.

Leslie knew what she was doing when she introduced Darcey to her friend Mike from Israel. Although Mike came off like an infomercial with his “fountain of youth” business plug, the offer to stroke his abs seemed right up Darcey’s alley.

Mike also knew how to flatter Darcey, who looked snatched in a body-bearing black dress and heels. Mike told Darcey she was inspiring other girls to go for what they wanted.

There’s trouble in Paradise for Darcey and Stacey Silva

The sisters may have gorgeous new surroundings, but they’ve had the same old ugly arguments.

The first episode had them arguing over the stress of moving, and the previews for upcoming shows had the twins getting heated in a coffee shop.

In Episode 1, Darcey said she’s tired of Stacey being condescending to her like she’s superior. Stacey said she was just trying to help her sister get ready for a party, but the argument turned ugly when Stacey blamed her sister for ruining her relationship with a bad attitude.

Darcey was hurt by the comments and didn’t get over what her sister said so easily. Later in the night, Stacey couldn’t stand the cold shoulder and decided to clear the air. However, the sisters weren’t able to see eye to eye.

The second argument had Darcey calling her sister “sabotager Stacey” and Stacey telling Darcey she “would be happier if she could get laid,” doubling down on her sister’s behavior, being the reason why she’s unlucky in love and companionship.

The sisters, despite their closeness, can say awful things to each other that affect their self-esteem. Although Stacey has been in an 8-year relationship with her husband, Florian, they still have parallel tastes and issues with men. It seems they often are hard on each other and aren’t very self-aware in their own relationships.

Previews have Darcey going to a well-known Miami Matchmaker to find love in paradise, and fans can’t wait to see the results.

Darcey & Stacey streams Mondays on Discovery+ and airs Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC.