TLC debuts new polygamy series Seeking Brother Husband — watch the trailer

Move over, Sister Wives — there is a new plural marriage series coming to TLC.

Because of Kody Brown and his four wives (now three exes and one wife), many people are familiar with polygamy, the practice of one man marrying multiple women.

However, TLC’s latest series centers around polyandry, where one woman is married to several men, and the men aren’t allowed to have any other partners.

A trailer for the wild new show gives viewers a glimpse inside some of the drama to come when several women look to add more men to their plural marriages and relationships.

The series is described on YouTube as a show that “follows four polyandrous relationships and their quests to add additional husbands into their families.”

One of the women notes that there’s “definitely a double standard.” She says that when a female has multiple partners, most people assume that she’s a “slut,” and tells cameras that it’s not just about sex.

Another cast member says, “To do this lifestyle successfully, you have to be willing to go outside of your own comfort zones.”

One of the husbands shares how things got awkward when he heard his wife getting busy in the basement with her other husband. “You know, a little moaning, a little groaning, a little duh-duh-duh-duh.”

The preview clip also sees the women field tough questions from their family members, who obviously don’t agree with their lifestyle choices.

Plural marriage is rare in the U.S.

TLC tried out a similar TV special in 2017 with Brother Husbands, a series that followed a woman named Amanda who had two husbands and five children between them. Seeking Sister Wife is another TLC show that explored polygamy, but again involved one husband and multiple wives.

Plural marriage is rare, especially in the U.S. Polygamy has origins in the Mormon church – such was the case with Kody Brown and his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. Only 2% of the worldwide population practices plural marriage.

As viewers watched during recent seasons of Sister Wives, plural marriage is not for the faint of heart. One husband keeping multiple wives happy is a daunting task, so we can only imagine it’s just as intense when it involves one woman and multiple men in the relationship.

Seeking Brother Husband premieres in March 2023 on TLC.