TLC announces two more surprise couples appearing in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Surprise, surprise! Just as you thought 90 Day Fiance couldn’t add more drama to the upcoming season of Happily Ever After?, TLC shook things up.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, viewers are getting another 90 Day Fiance spinoff next month when Season 8 of Happily Ever After? premieres on TLC.

When the announcement was made, the cast consisted of seven couples from previous seasons of the flagship series and its multiple spinoffs.

Those couples include Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi; Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly; Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods; Loren and Alexei Brovarnik; Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo; Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny; and Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes.

But now, TLC has unveiled two more couples joining this season’s cast, and spoiler alert: Clayton Clark and Stacey Silva are not among them.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In an Instagram post uploaded to 90 Day Fiance and TLC’s feeds this week, the network announced that Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez Rojas and Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne will share their storylines, too.

The post included photos of both couples, and the caption read, “SURPRISE! Two more couples are joining the upcoming season of #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After! 😌 Tune in to the season premiere on Sunday, March 17 at 8/7c!”

90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t enthused about the Happily Ever After? Season 8 additions

Upon learning of the surprise addition to the Season 8 cast, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers reacted, and most of them were not pleased (to say the least).

“Not the couples we wanted. 🍵 Thank you, next,” voiced @livin_la_vida_lauren.

One fan of the show expressed that they enjoy watching Sophie but “can’t stand” her husband, Rob.

“I would much prefer Sam and Citra,” they added.

90 Day Fiance viewers react. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“While I was watching Ashley scream like a child on the way to her wedding I said ‘I wish I never have to see this woman again on my tv’ and now here we are 😭😭😭,” grumbled @debsmpereira about seeing Ashley return for a spinoff.

Others chimed in and echoed the sentiments.

One Instagram user noted they’ll be doing a “lot of fast forwarding” this season, and another added that they “can’t watch this anymore.”

More reactions from 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

@oddrey91 pleaded with the network to add Sam and Citra Wilson to the cast instead.

“Sam and Citra need to be on HEA, not these couples,” she wrote. “Give us couples we actually love watching, PLEAAAASE TLC.”

Critics beg TLC to stop putting certain couples in 90 Day Fiance spinoffs

When the initial seven couples were announced earlier this month, 90 Day Fiance viewers griped about who was chosen to continue sharing their storylines.

Three couples unanimously irked viewers with their returns: Liz and Big Ed, Angela and Michael, and Jasmine and Gino.

Season 8 of Happily Ever After? was filmed months ago so we won’t get an updated account of these couples’ marital lives, but we do know that some major drama has unfolded.

Liz and Big Ed have since split, for starters, and recently, Michael was reported missing in Georgia but was quickly found safe and sound, although he “was in fear of his life” sharing a home with his wife, Angela.

With nine couples in the cast this season, it’s pretty much guaranteed that there won’t be a shortage of fights and juicy gossip, as we’ve become accustomed to watching.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.