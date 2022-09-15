Tino’s father Joe Franco slams The Bachelorette, glad the show is almost over

Tino Franco’s dad is happy The Bachelorette is over. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 19 will come to a close next week, and Tino Franco’s father, Joe Franco, is eager for the season to be over.

Joe’s son Tino is Rachel’s last man standing as she split from the other men in her final three, Zach Shallcross and Aven Jones, during part one of the finale.

While Tino has always been a frontrunner for Rachel and even received her first impression rose, the subject of his family has been an issue for the two.

Rachel met Tino’s parents, Joe and Sandi, during a tense hometown date.

After the hometown, Rachel was convinced Tino’s parents hated her even though Tino was confident his parents’ harshness wouldn’t be an issue and they’d warm up to her eventually.

Tino may think his parents will come around to Rachel, but one thing they appear to dislike is The Bachelor franchise, as Joe slammed the show in recent comments.

Joe Franco can’t wait for The Bachelorette to end

Joe Franco was “feeling cool” while posting about Bachelor Nation on Facebook.

It appears Joe knows he wasn’t fondly received during hometowns as he received backlash from viewers for seemingly being cold and harsh with Rachel.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

In Joe’s Facebook post, he began by telling Bachelor Nation why they’ll be sorry and referred to Rachel’s father, Big Tony.

Joe wrote, “BachelorNation will be sorry when they won’t have me to kick around anymore :-). And so will Sam Rubin at KTLA Channel 5. Big Tony, you’ll have to wait your turn :-).”

Joe suggests the show is a bore as he concluded the message, “Watch the Bachelorette, tonight at 8 for the (yawn) most shocking finale ever (just part 1). So glad it’s almost over!!!”

PIc credit: @JoeFranco/Facebook

In the post’s comment section, Joe continued to throw shade.

A commenter agreed with Joe’s readiness for the show to be over, writing, “End the long national nightmare.”

Joe replied, “reminiscent of the Ed Harrison fiasco.”

Pic credit: @Joe Franco/Facebook

Joe Franco gives ‘tell-all’ for Bachelor Nation

While Joe appears to be weary of The Bachelorette and Bachelor Nation, he did previously talk to Facebook to give Bachelor Nation more insight into himself.

Joe listed ten things about him that he claimed Bachelor Nation fans had tweeted and inquired about.

Joe shared that he is a “gentlemen’s 5-6,” making him too tall to be a part of the Wizard of Oz’s Lollipop Guild. He doesn’t dye his hair or have a comb-over, he’s not the same age as Tino, and there are “no vampires in our family.”

Tino’s father also clarified that their family is Mexican, not Italian as the media appeared to think.

While Joe was feeling sarcastic as he made his list, he also took time to genuinely gush about his son.

Pic credit: @Joe Franco/Facebook

Joe wrote, “Tino is amazing. He supported our son’s cancer recovery, volunteers to the cause to this day and volunteers countless hours.”

The Bachelorette viewers will learn if Joe’s shady comments were a hint that Rachel and Tino did not work out when part two of the finale returns next week.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesday, September 20, on ABC.