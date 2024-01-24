Tim Malcolm reveals his 90 Day Fiance crush and which castmate he would ‘kill’

Reality TV star Tim Malcolm got real about his 90 Day Fiance castmates.

The TLC personality dished on which fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members he has a crush on, who he would kill, who he would marry, and who he would kiss.

During a recent interview with In Touch, the 43-year-old revealed which 90 Day Fiance cast member he’s infatuated with.

Admittedly, it was hard for Tim to choose just one crush because, as he put it, there are “a lot of attractive women on 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs.”

But, there is one particular 90 Day Fiance cast member who has caught Tim’s eye more than the others.

“I don’t want to just pick one. I would say I’ve never got to meet her in person, but I think it’s Paola [Mayfield],” Tim shared. “She is intriguing to me.”

Given his past dating Colombian women, Tim acknowledged that people would likely assume he’s “obsessed with Colombian women.”

However, according to the Charlotte, North Carolina, native, he’s more intrigued by Paola’s wrestling career.

Tim Malcolm finds Sophie Sierra’s British accent ‘very attractive’

Paola isn’t the only woman from the 90 Day Fiance franchise whom Tim finds attractive, either.

Season 10 newbie Sophie Sierra has also caught Tim’s attention, although she’s not necessarily his type by “typical Tim standards.”

“I’m not normally attracted to British accents, but I think that her accent is very attractive,” Tim said of Sophie’s dialect.

Tim plays Kiss, Marry, Kill with his 90 Day Fiance castmates

After dishing on his crushes from the franchise, Tim was put to the test when asked to play Kiss, Marry, Kill with castmates Angela Deem, Jasmine Pineda, and Natalie Mordovtseva.

Tim had trouble choosing between the women but ultimately admitted, “I would probably kill Jasmine, marry Natalie, and kiss Angela.”

“There’s no combination that’s going to be exactly right with those three,” he added.

According to Tim, Natalie is a “very sweet girl” who is “very misunderstood.” He’s met Jasmine and Angela, and claimed that Angela was “very nice” to him and said that Jasmine has “got some crazy in her.”

Tim is looking for love again this season on 90 Day: The Single Life

Tim made his own 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 3 of Before the 90 Days when TLC chronicled his relationship with Colombian native Jeniffer Tarazona.

Their romance fizzled out pretty quickly, but he’s gone on to appear in other 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, including Pillow Talk and, most recently, 90 Day: The Single Life.

Tim and his ex, Veronica Rodriguez, are both looking for love this season on The Single Life, as they offer each other advice in their love lives.

The most recent Season 4 episode was named after Tim, titled “Tim Stirs the Pot,” and featured Tim and Veronica’s new love interest, Jamal Menzies.

While Veronica and Jamal work on their long-distance relationship, Tim is looking for his own happily ever after and is currently pursuing another Colombian woman named Luisa.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.