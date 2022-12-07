Tiffany Franco teases her new boo Dan with sweet kiss on the cheek

Tiffany Franco gets flirty with a new man. Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Tiffany Franco is trying to prove that she’s done with her husband Ronald Smith once and for all, and her latest post spoke volumes.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star was beaming from ear to ear in a recent video posted on social media of her and Dan.

The two appeared to be at a restaurant and Tiffany had her arm around Dan as they looked into the camera and giggled with happiness.

The pair whispered something to each other and Tiffany laughed as she jokingly covered Dan’s face with her hand.

As the song Kiss Me by Sixpence None the Richer played in the background, she kissed him on the cheeks.

Instagram users were excited to see Dan and Tiffany together and they commented on the cute couple in the comment section.

Tiffany Franco gives Dan a sweet kiss

90 Day: The Single Life users fell in love with Dan when he went on a date with Tiffany on the show and were happy to see him again.

During part 2 of the Tell All, he surprised Tiffany by appearing on camera after she put him on the back burner and flew to South Africa to give Ronald another chance.

True to form, things ended in disaster once again as Tiffany claimed Ronald was cheating with the woman he started dating during their split. Tiffany vowed then and there that she was done with him for good.

Meanwhile, Dan was waiting in the wings, and host Shaun Robinson brought him on camera to surprise Tiffany. The pair had a cute exchange at the reunion and even had a day in mind to meet up — that Thursday.

Clearly, that went well, because Tiffany and Dan looked very much like a couple in her recent video and she even teased their scheduled “Thursday” date in her caption.

“See you Thursday! surprise!!😚 @dmacsauce,” she wrote.

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life viewers excited about Tiffany and Dan

90 Day: The Single Life viewers were excited to see Dan and Tiffany together and they voiced off in the comments.

“Happy for you!! 👏👏 in the end its all about peace, comfort, and happiness. ❤️,” wrote one Instagram user.

“This makes me SO HAPPY!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” added someone else.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

One person also wrote, “❤️ thank god You made the right decision! So happy for you.”

Meanwhile, another commenter added, “Love the 2 of you together! You deserve a good man! So happy for you both!”

Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All airs on Monday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.