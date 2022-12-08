Tiffany Franco stuns in glam makeup and cutout top

Tiffany Franco goes casual and stylish. Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Tiffany Franco is looking happier than ever these days and her recent post is proof of that.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star was casual but glam in a recent post, showing off a bit of skin, and with her makeup beautifully done.

The video Tiffany shared on social media was a reference to Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All where she revealed plans to see her date, Dan.

However, things have developed since then and now the two are dating but haven’t officially confirmed if they are exclusive. That we’ll get to in a bit, but first let’s delve into Tiffany’s gorgeous look.

She wore a purple and white tie-dye t-shirt with large cutouts on the sleeves showing off her flower tattoo.

Tiffany had on a full face of makeup including flawless skin, neatly groomed brows, and flirty lashes.

She wore gold eyeshadow with her top lid lined with black liquid liner for a cat-eye effect. She sported rosy cheeks and matte pink lipstick to complete the look.

Tiffany had her bangs parted to the sides, while the rest of her hair was curled and flowing down her shoulders.

The point of Tiffany’s post was to share an update on her date with Dan. As it turns out, things have progressed between them.

We learned during the reunion that the pair had a date booked for that Thursday. However, Tiffany made it clear that these days, she sees Dan a lot more often.

“I said see you Thursday,” the mom-of-two wrote on the video adding, “So now I see him every Thursday.”

She also tagged Dan in the caption and added “😂😂❤️❤️.”

This is not the first time that Tiffany has hinted at her blossoming relationship with the comedian. Only days ago, they got flirty in another video, where she planted a kiss on Dan’s cheek.

The post garnered got a slew of positive feedback from viewers who were delighted to see that she was serious about ending things with her estranged husband, Ronald Smith once and for all.

Tiffany Franco promotes her cosmetics line

It’s no surprise that the 90 Day: The Single Life star is always glammed up — after all she does have her own cosmetics line.

Tiffany is the owner of Addy Rose Cosmetics and is constantly promoting her brand on social media. She also goes live at the request of her followers with makeup tutorials using the Addy Rose products.

Back in October, she teased a new drop, showing a black and white clip of the popular, She Can and Rosie Posie eyeshadow palettes.

Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All airs on Monday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.