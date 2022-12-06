Tiffany Franco shows off weight loss in skintight leggings for photo with Single Life cast

Tiffany Franco shows off her weight loss in a recent photo. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Tiffany Franco has worked hard on her body and now she’s showcasing the results of her 70-pounds weight loss.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star posted a group photo on social media clad in a tight outfit while posing with a few of her Season 3 castmates.

Tiffany likely snapped the photo while they gathered at the end of the season to film the reunion.

She was casually clad in black skintight leggings and a long-sleeved black blouse with a zipper down the front.

She accessorized the all-black outfit with a silver choker and sported glossy lips for the night out.

Her long brown hair looked shiny and lustrous in the photo with her bangs parted in the middle and spiral curls flowing down her shoulders.

Tiffany Franco strikes a pose with Single Life castmates

The 90 Day: The Single Life star had a big smile on her face as she enjoyed a night of drinks with her castmates.

She posed between Caesar Mack and Debbie Johnson’s boyfriend Tony, who also joined them for the outing.

Debbie was also in the photo and so was Tania Maduro–clad in a belly-baring top– and Veronica Rodriguez who was pretty in a pink sweater.

Tiffany also joked about Tania and Debbie being in the group photo together given their heated argument at the reunion.

“Love you guys! PS, to be fair this picture it was before Debbie and Tania wanted to beat each other up hahaha JK,” teased. the mom of two in her caption.

Tiffany Franco promotes a $5000 giveaway

Tiffany recently promoted a major giveaway on her page just in time for the holidays but now the competition is closed.

Those who entered had a chance to win a Gucci crossbody bag and $5000. Back in November, The 90 Day: The Single Life star posed in a nude crop top while showing off the prizes and she shared details about how to participate in the competition.

However, the day has arrived for the winner to be revealed.

Tiffany recently updated the original post and noted, “This competition has now officially closed ON MY PAGE. Thank you all for entering!”

“Make sure you go to @bcmarketingllc where the winners will be announced December 6th 🙌🏻,” she continued. “Thank you all for entering and I can’t wait to see who wins! ❤️.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.