Tiffany Franco shows off stunning body transformation as she models flat stomach in skintight leggings

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco had weight loss surgery in June 2021 following the successful experience her friend and castmate Angela Deem had with it.

Tiffany is down 80 pounds and just shared an Instagram post happily showing off the transformation of her waistline.

In the bold reveal, Tiffany showed the progression of her mid-section while wearing shirts over pants before the final display of her flat stomach with her shirt lifted up in tight leggings.

Tiffany did not offer a caption for the video but did respond to a fan in the comments asking if she worked out. The answer is no.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Tiffany and her on-and-off-again husband Ronald Smith on Season 1 of The Other Way followed by appearances on What Now? and Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

Tiffany and Ronald had a daughter named Carley together and Tiffany’s son Daniel from a previous relationship thinks of Ronald as his dad.

Tiffany used her Instagram platform, where she has 572k followers, to show off her flat stomach after her major weight loss.

Tiffany used a progression tactic in her video where she showed fans two videos of the way her mid-section looked before she had lost major weight.

In the first two clips, Tiffany was wearing pants and shirts to show the way her stomach area looked and it was apparent she was slimming down. In the third and final video, Tiffany stood holding up her shirts in high-waisted workout leggings as she showed off her flat stomach from different angles.

In the comments of her post, a fan asked if Tiffany also worked out to achieve her success. Tiffany announced in her response, “At the moment no but I want [to] and am going to.”

Tiffany Franco said she wants ‘nip and tuck’ now

During an Instagram Q&A with fans, Tiffany was asked if she wanted to maintain her weight or lose even more.

Tiffany responded by saying, “I’ve lost 80 and I’m 18 lbs away from goal weight but then I want to nip and tuck.”

She further explained that she wanted, “Brachioplasty, breast lift with fat transfer, 360 tummy tuck, and thigh lift/lipo,” saying, “Thinking about all of these because the BEST surgeon is in my area and makes me ENVY his patients results haha.”

Tiffany tagged the surgeon in her Maryland area whom she praised in her responses.

