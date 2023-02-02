Tiffany Franco shows off post-divorce glow up after weight loss surgery

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco underwent a transformation after her divorce from Ronald Smith.

The 31-year-old reality star shed a bad marriage and some extra pounds after having Bariatric Surgery to lose weight.

The mom of two was already beautiful with flawless makeup skills, but she seems happy with her new physique and is working on her health, mentally and physically, after a bad breakup with the father of her daughter Carley.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life star was candid on TikTok about the toll her marriage took on her health and behavior after numerous ups and downs with her South African ex-husband.

The most recent clip was a before-and-after photo showing a dramatic weight loss that said “during him” and “after🦋” in the video.

The caption read, “I’ve grown a big following of ladies who understand videos like this. I love you guys, duet this.”

90 Day Fiance fans show love to alum Tiffany Franco

The 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life alum Tiffany Franco had a serious glow-up after splitting for good from her ex-husband, Ronald Smith, and the fans are here for it.

Most fans were feeling her before and after the weight loss but were glad she was happy and away from the dead weight holding her back.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/TikTok

One fan questioned if she was heavier before she met Ronald, and Tiffany responded, revealing she gained 60 pounds during her five-year marriage.

When a fan asked what she did to lose weight, Tiffany told her she had gastric sleeve surgery, a weight-loss surgery used to restrict eating through portion control.

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco is working on her health after a toxic marriage

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Tiffany Franco is openly working on her mental and physical health after a toxic marriage with her South African ex-husband Ronald Smith.

The couple was married in the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when Tiffany moved to South Africa to join her husband, Ronald.

However, the marriage was doomed when Ronald revealed he had felony charges stemming from a gambling addiction and had just recently started recovery.

Tiffany got pregnant quickly after their marriage and started questioning her family’s safety in the crime-ridden area they were forced to live in due to financial difficulties. Ronald’s criminal status made it impossible for him to immigrate to the United States.

After Tiffany returned to the U.S. without Ronald, he returned to his old ways, and their marriage was on-again-and-off-again until they split for good last September.

The reality TV star has been candid about her relationship issues on the show and social media, making her a fan favorite.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and streams Sundays on Discovery+.