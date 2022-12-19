Tiffany Franco shows off impressive weight loss in belly-baring top during Mexican vacation

Tiffany Franco strikes a pose during a Mexican vacation. Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Tiffany Franco has been living her best life since she underwent vertical sleeve gastrectomy surgery, and now she’s 70 pounds down and counting.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star showed off her impressive weight loss during a recent trip to Mexico clad in her belly-baring outfit.

She posted only one image on social media from her vacation but promised her followers that there was plenty more to come.

Tiffany posed inside an underwater cave with the clear green water coming up to her waist and the towering rocks serving as the perfect backdrop for the photo.

She wore a black crop top showing her large flower tattoo and long gold necklace. The mom of two paired that with matching black leggings as she posed for a photo with her wet hair hanging down her shoulders.

Tiffany smiled for the photo with both hands above her waist and stretched out on each side.

Tiffany Franco enjoys her Mexican vacation

The 90 Day: The Single Life star posted the image on Instagram while enjoying her Mexican vacation. However, the solo photo wasn’t telling whether her new beau Dan also tagged along.

A few days ago, the pair was coupled up and getting steamy in a pool. Furthermore, Tiffany has admitted that they really like each other and currently see each other three times weekly. Dan was likely on the trip with the TLC personality, but we’ll have to wait for more photos to confirm.

Meanwhile, Tiffany tagged her location and wrote, “Had the craziest time in Mexico 🇲🇽 but my trip has officially come to an end.”

“Stay tuned for pics and videos of my trip 🌹🇲🇽,” she added.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco goes bold with GXVE

The 90 Day: The Single Life star is very invested in cosmetics with her brand Addy Rose.

However, Tiffany has taken advantage of some other opportunities, one being her partnership with Gwen Stefani’s makeup line, GXVE.

The reality TV personality created a bold look for her followers using the brand’s eyeliner, eyeshadow palette, and liquid lipstick.

She opted for a colorful look with a bold blue liner under her bottom lids, topped off by shimmery lids and bright red lips.

Tiffany showed her Instagram followers how to create the look and posted her discount code, “TIFFANY10,” for those who chose to purchase the products.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with @gxvebeauty Gwen Stefani‘s new brand of makeup!!” she wrote in the caption.

“You guys know I keep it real and I’m only 100% going to recommend anything cosmetics if I know they are amazing quality…Look how I elevate my makeup with a pop of GXVE.”

90 Day The Single Life is currently on hiatus.