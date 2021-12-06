Tiffany Franco shows off eye-popping weight loss transformation in black leggings and figure-hugging top

Tiffany Franco’s glow-up is one for the books! Pic credit: TLC

Tiffany Franco is on a weight loss mission after having surgery earlier this year and a recent photo share that came via her own mother has 90 Day Fiance fans going gaga over Tiffany’s new look.

The newly single 90 Day Fiance star has been sharing teases of her weight loss progress with fans, even updating fans back in October with photos of her 50-lb weight loss.

But after seeing this latest photo, we’re pretty sure she’s lost even more because Tiffany is looking dangerously curvy in the absolute best way and she’s absolutely glowing.

Tiffany Franco’s mom can’t help but show off her daughter’s progress

Back in June, Tiffany Franco shared with fans that she had a VSG (vertical sleeve gastrectomy), which is bariatric surgery to reduce the size of one’s stomach, in an effort to lose weight and get her health in order.

Clearly inspired by fellow 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem’s incredible progress, Tiffany got her weight loss journey started and has been keeping fans updated from time to time, sharing back in September that she had lost 43 pounds and ended up doing a new clothes haul to replace her old wardrobe, which was too big for her.

By October, Tiffany shared that she had managed to lose 50 pounds and even showed fans a side-by-side photo to illustrate just how much progress she’s made.

Lately, Tiffany has been sharing more pictures but has been coy about showing off all of her curves, leading us to wonder if she’ll be doing a big reveal on one of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff shows soon. I’m casting my vote now to have her on an upcoming season of The Single Life now that she and Ronald Smith seem to finally be done with each other.

But it seems that Tiffany’s mom isn’t reluctant to share and recently posted a photo of Tiffany in a body-hugging outfit that shows off every curve. She captioned the photo, “My beautiful titi” and it didn’t take long for the compliments to start rolling in.

In the photo, Tiffany is wearing figure-hugging black leggings and a matching black top that shockingly covered both of her shoulders. With her cleavage on display, it’s pretty clear that Tiffany has lost more than the 50 pounds she previously told 90 Day Fiance fans about as she continues to transform.

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith calling it quits for good?

Tiffany Franco’s incredible new look could be considered her “revenge body” since she and her estranged husband Ronald Smith are calling it quits after a rocky relationship that has painfully played out quite a bit on social media.

Ronald recently introduced his new girlfriend, who looks a whole lot like Tiffany. And despite Tiffany’s claims that Ronald really wanted to work things out with her, it looks like that is not going to happen.

Ronald recently declared that his divorce from Tiffany was final, while she claimed that he sent her “doctored” divorce papers and that she doesn’t believe they are legally split at this point.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.