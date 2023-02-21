Tiffany Franco says she’s ‘not sad’ after recent breakup as critic claims she’s ‘crying on the inside’

Tiffany Franco has been making light of her newly single status after her recent split from Dan MacFarland, but not everyone is buying her happy-go-lucky attitude.

She has posted several social media videos poking fun at her broken relationships, but one critic called her out for pretending to be happy.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star responded to the claim and made it clear that she’s “not sad” despite her short-lived romance with Dan.

“You’re laughing on the outside but crying on the inside,” wrote the commenter.

Tiffany acknowledged that on social media, “A lot of people post all smiles and happiness to mask the sadness,” however, the mom of two said that is not the case with her.

“I’m really not sad. I have a lot to be grateful for ❤️usually when I’m not feeling very good I’m pretty open with you guys. I don’t ever pretend,” she added.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Tiffany Franco says she’s a walking red flag

The video that started the interaction between Tiffany Franco and the critic was recently posted on her Instagram page.

The reality TV personality was all glammed up in the clip, wearing a pink tube top that showed off her tattoos while wearing gold jewelry and bronze makeup.

Tiffany recorded a video using voiceover audio that referenced red flags, as she mimed the worst, “The only red flag about me is that I’m too good to be true b**ch.”

In the caption, Tiffany wrote, “Lol jk I’m a walking reddie ❤️💀.”

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco is single again

Tiffany has been making fun of her single status since her split from Dan, which became apparent after she deleted all traces of the comedian from her Instagram page. Dan, however, has not deleted his photos with Tiffany, and it seems their breakup was mutual.

Viewers saw the beginning of their story during Season 3 of the Discovery+ show, and then their romance played out on social media over the past few months.

People were hopeful that the 31-year-old had found love again after years of watching her tumultuous on-again/off-again relationship with her estranged husband, Ronald Smith. However, things between Dan and Tiffany quickly fizzled out.

In a social media Q&A, Tiffany revealed that things did not work out between them because they were simply not compatible, and most of her recent posts have referenced her split.

In another video, which she captioned, “Decisions decisions 🤭,” Tiffany gave a smile to the camera and added, “Deciding wether I should fall in love again or just ruin his life.”

As for falling in love again, fans are wondering if Tiffany will attempt to do that on another season of 90 Day: The Single Life. So far, the Season 4 cast has not been announced, so fans just have to wait and see.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.