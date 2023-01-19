Tiffany Franco has stepped up her fashion game since her weight loss; these days, she’s more stylish than ever.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star went full glam for a recent outing in a nude outfit that was sure to turn heads.

The clips posted on social media showed Tiffany clad in a nude lace bralette that peeked out from underneath her nude silk blouse.

The top had a plunging neckline and long sleeves with the same lace detail as her bralette.

She accessorized with a long gold necklace with a gold coin pendant.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meanwhile, Tiffany’s makeup looked impeccable as she sported flawless skin, bronzed cheeks, and wispy lashes. She added a matte lipstick in a nude color that paired well with her outfit and styled her long hair in voluminous curls flowing down her back and shoulder.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco gets cutesy with her boyfriend

The 90 Day: The Single Life star had a happy ending in Season 3, and now things are heating up between her new boyfriend, Daniel MacFarland, who she refers to simply as Dan.

In a recent video posted on Instagram, Dan joined Tiffany for an outing that included her brother and a few of their friends for a casual hang out.

During one point in the clip, Tiffany–dressed in a black crop top and leggings with an oversized green shirt–had a bit of fun with her new guy. She walked over to Dan and showed him her dance moves during a game of Do or Drink, as noted by the cards on the table.

When it was Tiffany’s turn, she opted to Do and was instructed to give Dan a lap dance–but she kept it very PG.

“Makes my black little heart happy 🖤 @dmacsauce,” Tiffany captioned the Instagram post. “You are so cash money no cap 🤝🏻🖤 #nocap #sometimescap.”

Tiffany and Dan have been enjoying their time together ever since he made a surprise appearance at the Season 3 Tell All.

Since then, they’ve shared some happy moments, and TLC viewers love that Tiffany has finally moved on from Ronald Smith.

“He seems so much better than Ronald! And a total cutie 🥰,” commented an Instagram user.

“nice to see you happy,” added someone else.

One person wrote, “He the cutest guy ever, you make such a darling couple😍.”

“So glad you stood up for yourself and found what you deserve!!!” added another commenter.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Tiffany Franco promotes AddyRose Cosmetics

The 90 Day: The Single Life star always looks glam thanks to her amazing makeup skills and her cosmetics line AddyRose Cosmetics which she constantly promotes on social media.

With lots of eyeshadow palettes and shimmery bronzers in her line, Tiffany has several makeup tutorials online using her products.

A few months ago, she created a stunning makeup look using the “URMYHEART Highlighters,” and Tiffany urged shoppers to purchase the items on the AddyRose website.

“They are all up for $15.99 on my website right now only available till 11:59 PM eastern standard time tonight!” wrote Tiffany. However, while that discounted deal is no longer applicable, the highlighters are still available, but at their regular cost of $25.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.