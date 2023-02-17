Tiffany Franco is single again—here’s why she split from boyfriend Dan

Tiffany Franco might make another appearance on the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life as the mom of two is now a single woman again.

Her hot and heavy romance with comedian Dan MacFarland was short-lived, and she recently opened up about why things didn’t work out.

Tiffany poked fun at the breakup in a clip on social media as she responded to questions about her relationship.

“How are things going with your bf?” wrote Tiffany in the video as she responded, “About that…..”

The look on Tiffany’s face was proof enough that things were not going well and confirmed that the relationship was over.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, unlike her many tumultuous breakups with her estranged husband Ronald Smith that have played out on social media, this time the breakup was amicable.

A few days ago, Tiffany told a curious social media commenter that they’d decided to “stay friends.”

However, she also shared a bit more about why they decided to split in an Instagram Q&A. The reason was simple as Tiffany admitted they were just “Not compatible.”

Tiffany Franco Instagram Q&A. Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Tiffany Franco is single again after a brief romance with Dan MacFarland

Before she confirmed the split, Tiffany’s Instagram gave us a major clue that things had gone awry between her and Dan.

Gone are the cute photos and videos of their time together that were once displayed on her page, and Tiffany is also no longer following Dan on Instagram, although he is still following the TLC star.

Dan might be holding out hope for reconciliation with Tiffany as he still has photos of her on Instagram, the last one from November 2022.

We’ve learned that Dan is not one to give up easily, as we first met him on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, where they went on a date and had a great time.

However, Tiffany pushed him to the side for another reconciliation with Ronald Smith but once again that ended in disaster. By the time the Tell All rolled around, Tiffany was single again, and Dan was waiting in the wings.

He made a surprise appearance at the Tell All, and the pair made plans to see each other soon. Things appeared to be going at full speed after that, and the mom of two shared their romance on social media as viewers cheered them on.

Now that Tiffany is single again, will she return in Season 4 of the Discovery+ show for another attempt at love?

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco loves Nudo Hair Lab

The stunning reality TV star often gets compliments on her luscious locks, and sometimes she spends thousands to keep them looking good.

Thanks to Nudo Hair Lab, Tiffany excitedly showed off her 24-inch extensions on Instagram some time ago after getting a refresh.

The results were long bouncy layers with face-framing bangs, and the 31-year-old was feeling herself as she ran her fingers through her freshly done hair.

“Check out the stunning @nudohairlab_pta 24-inch extensions and feeling amazing,” she captioned the post.

Nuo Hair Lab is a high-end salon, in South Africa that specializes in seamless tape-in extensions and other services such as balayage styles, funky colors, and gentlemen’s cuts.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.