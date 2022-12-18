Tiffany Franco called out by 90 Day viewers for saying her mom was messed up

Tiffany Franco gets called out by a viewer. Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Tiffany Franco got called out on social media by a 90 Day: The Single Life viewer about a comment she made on the Season 3 Tell All.

It all started when the mother-son duo, Debbie and Colt Johnson, had a tense faceoff at the reunion regarding their relationship.

Colt had a lot of pent-up anger, which he aimed at his mom after years of being coddled by her and having her meddle in his relationships.

Tiffany empathized with Colt–noting that her mom is “f’ed up too.”

The comment surprised many TLC viewers after watching Tiffany and her mom’s close and seemingly healthy relationship play out over the years.

One person questioned Tiffany about her remark in a comment posted on Instagram and wrote, “I was soooo confused when you said ‘My Mom is f’ed up too’ to Colt & Vanessa. I thought you two were so close?”

The mom-of-two tried to explain her comment and clarified that her entire explanation was not shown during the Tell All.

“I was explaining that my grandmother didn’t always know the right way to parent and that messed my mom up in some ways too so we’re all f**ked up too,” noted Tiffany, who shared her grandmother had later passed away.

“I was explaining to not hold any grudges…” she reasoned. “You never know when it’s gonna be the last time you speak to a loved one.”

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco strikes a pose in pink

The Instagram user wrote the comment under a stylish photo Tiffany shared on her page.

She wore a silk shirt in a bright shade of pink with long sleeves. Tiffany left the shirt unbuttoned, showing a strapless black top underneath.

She added black leggings and leopard print sandals to complete the outfit as she posed with extra long extensions flowing down her back.

The mom of two had a pair of dark sunglasses resting on her head and a big smile as she snapped a photo with a close family friend.

Tiffany Franco teams up with GXVE

The 90 Day: The Single Life star is trying to make a mark in the cosmetics industry with her brand Addy Rose Cosmetics. However, she’s also forging partnerships with other major brands.

In August, she teamed up with singer Gwen Stefani’s brand, GXVE Beauty, and created a tutorial on Instagram using their 24-hour gel pencil.

“You guys are always asking for a winged liner tutorial! So I teamed up with @gxvebeauty to deliver just that! With their 24-hour gel pencil liner in the shade Spiderwebs, get the perfect wing,” she wrote.

Tiffany also shared her code “TIFFANY15,” which gives buyers 15 percent off their purchase on the website.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.