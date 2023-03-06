Tiffany Franco bashed for posting photo with another guy — but it’s not what you think

Tiffany Franco shared a photo on social media, and now she’s getting bashed by critics.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star admitted a few weeks ago that things ended between her and her new boo, Dan MacFarland, but does she have a new guy already?

That’s what many people thought when Tiffany posted a photo with a guy they’d never seen before.

The snap showed the mom of two clad in a black silk jacket while wearing dark sunglasses. The guy beside her also wore dark sunglasses while dressed in a white t-shirt as they posed in front of some palm trees.

In the caption of her post, Tiffany urged people to follow him, writing, “Follow @alois3m 🌴🌴🌴.”

However, what she got instead was a slew of backlash from people telling her to focus on her kids instead of trying to find a new man.

“I wish she would post some family fun pictures/stuff with her kids instead of always with some guy 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️,” wrote one commenter.

“She needs to stop looking for d and focus on her kids!! It’s always about guys guys guys!!! and herself!!,” added someone else.

One person noted, “That was quick lol go girl no time to waste!”

Meanwhile, someone else made it known, “I don’t trust him.”

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Who is the guy in the photo with Tiffany Franco?

Tiffany’s Instagram followers jumped the gun when they instantly assumed the man in the photo was her new love interest.

This time, critics were totally wrong, as a simple scroll on Tiffany’s page would reveal that the mystery guy is her brother.

She has posted him several times on social media, but some people did not notice.

Meanwhile, some of Tiffany’s supporters were not confused by the photo, and some even noticed the resemblance between the brother-sister duo.

“Is this your brother? I can tell you’re related!” wrote one commenter.

“Daniel her son looks so much like him,” reasoned someone else.

One Instagram user seemed frustrated by the assumption that the guy was another love interest and noted, “She has multiple post saying this is HER BROTHER!”

Another Instagram user told critics, “It’s her brother.”

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Tiffany shared another photo with her brother on Instagram, and that time she made it pretty clear in the caption who he was.

“Fun times at South of the border swipe to see me look like a six year old next to my tall a$*$$$$ brother @alois3m,” she captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco is single again

Tiffany is single again, and now we’re wondering if that means she’ll make a return to TV.

Last season she made a match with Dan MacFarland, after a few twists and turns, and viewers assumed she had found her happily ever after.

That appeared to be the case for a little while, as the TLC personality shared her romance with Dan on social media. Unfortunately, that was short-lived, and Tiffany later confessed that they broke up because they were just not compatible.

However, now that Tiffany is single again, is she ready for another season of the Discovery+ dating show? Let’s wait and see.

90 Day: The Single Life Tell All is currently on hiatus on TLC and Discovery+.