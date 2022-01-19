Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith are back together after massive drama, multiple breakups, and another woman

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith are back together. Pic credit: TLC

The rollercoaster ride that is Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith’s relationship is not over because the recently estranged couple has now reconciled.

We’ve officially lost count of how many times the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars have called it quits only to get back together, but the last time seemed pretty serious as they claimed to have filed divorce papers.

Several weeks ago Ronald even said that he signed on the dotted line and that the divorce was finalized after he got backlash for showing off his new girlfriend Lauren on social media.

However, Tiffany later disputed that and said there were errors in the document and she would have to re-file. We’re guessing she won’t be doing that anymore since they’ve now decided to give their marriage another shot.

90 Day Fiance’s Tiffany Franco confirms reconciliation with Ronald Smith

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars have decided to give their marriage another go after multiple breakups all of which have played out on social media.

Tiffany confirmed the reconciliation news to In Touch recently and admitted, “Yes we have. We are working on our family at this time.”

The couple share two kids who both live in the United States with Tiffany full time. Their eldest child, Daniel, is not Ronald’s biological son but he treats him as his own and Daniel refers to the South African native as “dad.” The duo also shares a two-year-old daughter, Carley Rose, who was born in July of 2019.

Over the years Tiffany has complained about bearing the financial weight of caring for the kids and during their recent split, Ronald claimed that co-parenting hasn’t been going well. However, it seems all of that is behind them now because the recently estranged couple has decided to try and make their marriage work.

Ronald Smith still has new girlfriend Lauren on his social media

Ronald Smith is yet to confirm the news that he has reconciled with his wife Tiffany Franco after she publicly confirmed it.

Meanwhile, all the posts that Ronald has shared on Instagram of his new girlfriend Lauren are still displayed on his page. However, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star hasn’t posted anything new since December 1st which was when he shared the last video of Lauren.

A few weeks ago, Ronald even made it known that things between him and Lauren were very serious and he talked about them moving in together very soon.

“All I know is I’m really tired of being alone,” said Ronald during his latest interview. “I had a family which was kept from me. Life goes on, you grow old.”

Things have taken a drastic turnaround since then because now Lauren is out and Tiffany is back in.

Are you surprised that Tiffany and Ronald called off the divorce and have reconciled again?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.