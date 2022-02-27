Tia Booth poses in a skimpy black bikini while wishing she was at the beach

Tia Booth, Bachelor Nation alum, stuns in a bikini. Pic credit: ABC

Tia Booth, a previous contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, and past contestant, twice, on Bachelor in Paradise, has finally found love with her boyfriend, Taylor Mock, after taking many chances at love through the Bachelor franchise.

Tia made their relationship public in October of 2021 as Tia revealed she had been off the market for a while since finding Taylor and dating him. While she didn’t find love on The Bachelor or Bachelor in Paradise, she did find love off-camera and public television.

Tia Booth posted photos of herself in a black bikini as she commented that she wished she was back at the beach

Recently, Tia again took to her Instagram page to post photos of herself in a tiny black bikini, with a tunic-length, long-sleeved button-up blue and white striped shirt over the swimsuit as a type of cover-up. Tia also sported a stylish straw hat and a pair of round, aviator sunglasses.

Pictures two and three donned a close-up of the bikini bottoms that Tia wore, as they were double-strapped but offered skimpy coverage. The swimsuit top was more of a halter sports bra type of bikini top and showed off Tia’s strong and flat stomach area.

In pictures four and five, Tia also put on a pair of high-waisted jean shorts, and in one photo, a green tank over her swimsuit top. Also appearing in her final photo was her boyfriend, Taylor, as they took a selfie together.

Tia captioned her photos and post: “*insert caption about wishing I was still at the beach bc the weather here is [trash can emoji]”

She went on to state that her Abercrombie code for her swimsuit, plus other items of clothing, was valid for viewers to use. Tia promised her fans that she would try on her other spring fashion finds later on.

What happened to Tia on her other three Bachelor franchise chances?

Tia Booth left Arie’s season of The Bachelor heartbroken in Week 8 of the show and went on to make two appearances on Bachelor in Paradise.

Her first go was for Season 5 of BIP, where she tried to reconcile with Colton Underwood, with whom she had had a brief relationship before he took the leading role as The Bachelor.

Tia again entered Paradise this past season, Season 7, where she again was eliminated before finding love. While on this season, Tia did casually entertain talking to a few men and spending time with them while on BIP this time, but nothing ended up working out between her and any of the men.

What is Tia doing now?

However, it was all for a reason, as Tia has now found her happiness with her current boyfriend, Taylor.

Tia has also recently taken the place of Tayshia Adams, as the third co-host for Bachelor Nation’s Click Bait podcast. She works alongside both Joe Amabile, former The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant, as well as Natasha Parker, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.