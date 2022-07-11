Tia Booth is having a baby boy!

Bachelor Nation star Tia Booth shares an exciting announcement. Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

Tia Booth has delighted fans with the newest update about her baby.

Sharing clips from her festive gender reveal, Tia and fiance Taylor Mock announced they’re expecting a boy.

Bachelor Nation stars flooded the comments of Tia’s celebratory post to share their enthusiastic reactions.

Tia Booth and Taylor Mock are having a baby boy

Tia Booth took to Instagram to share the exciting news about her baby boy with friends and followers.

After having fans predict the gender days prior, Tia officially confirmed she was having a boy in a video clip featuring her and Taylor Mock.

In the clip, Tia and Taylor stood by side as Tia looked feminine and flowy in a short floral dress. The engaged couple was all smiles as they looked at one another in anticipation of the big reveal.

Tia and Taylor then released blue smoke and blue confetti to reveal they were having a boy.

The pair reacted joyfully and shared a loving kiss as blue confetti rained down.

Tia kept the caption of her post simple with just a fitting blue heart emoji.

Bachelor Nation stars celebrate Tia’s gender reveal

In just the first two hours of Tia’s announcement, the gender reveal post garnered nearly 170k likes.

Tia also received lots of comments from fans and Bachelor Nation stars

Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti, who recently became a mom to son Dawson, commented, “Omg could there BE more boys being born?! Congratulations!!”

Demi Burnett said, “Every cell in my body just knew you would have a boy.”

Thomas Jacobs wrote, “LFG!!!!,” and his Bachelorette fiancée Becca Kufrin commented, “Little bubs coming in hot!”

Former The Bachelorette lead and newlywed Joelle Fletcher shared, “Sooo fun!!! Congrats babe!”

Tia’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 costar Jessenia Cruz commented, “OMG!!! Congratulations!!!!”

Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

Tia announced her pregnancy on Father’s Day, where she expressed missing and mourning her late father while also looking forward to adding to her family through her baby.

Along with becoming a mother, Tia is also prepping for marriage as she and Taylor got engaged shortly before making their pregnancy announcement. Tia later confirmed that she and Taylor did not know they were having a baby when they got engaged, and they learned of the pregnancy just a few days after engagement.

Now, Tia continues to bring fans along on her journey as she navigates pregnancy. Her baby boy is due in late December.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27 on ABC.