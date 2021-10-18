Tia Booth has a new man after Bachelor in Paradise — Meet Taylor Mock

Bachelor in Paradise star Tia Booth found love outside of Bachelor Nation. Here’s what we know about her new beau Taylor Mock. Pic credit: @tmock39/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise star Tia Booth has found the love she has been looking for since her time on The Bachelor.

Viewers felt for Tia after she didn’t find love on Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor, struck out with Colton in Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 and Aaron Clancy left her for his bro James Bonsall on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Fortunately, Tia’s luck has changed and she now has a man.

Interestingly enough, her new man isn’t a part of Bachelor Nation.

She revealed in an Instagram post that she is dating Taylor Mock.

She posted a video compilation of the two doing an assortment of things together from attending events to simply lying in bed together.

She captioned the post, “Not gonna lie-it’s been nice keeping this to myself, but it’s about time y’all know too.”

Bachelor Nation congratulates Tia on ‘finally’ finding love

She received tons of support from fellow Bachelor Nation stars in the comments section of her post.

Bachelor Nation star and her hometown friend, Raven Gates was happy that Tia was “finally” able to reveal the news and find love.

Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

Additionally, one of her BIP costars, Becca Kufrin commented on behalf of herself and her boyfriend Thomas Jacobs.

She wrote, “We approve. Get those double dates lined up soon [heart emoji.]”

Other Bachelor Nation stars who voiced their support include Blake Horstmann, JoJo Fletcher, and Jade Roper.

Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

Who is Taylor Mock?

Taylor Mock also shared his relationship with Tia on Instagram and even used the “L-word.”

“It’s hard to put into words how you truly feel about someone you love. I guess I’ll keep it as simple as I’ve never felt more alive than when I’m with you,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “With that being said I still had to make fun of you, hope everyone enjoys the last two slides.”

The post consists of adorable snaps of him and Tia.

In addition to being Tia Booth’s boyfriend, Taylor Mock is a Project Engineer at SouthLand Constructors, as per LinkedIn.

Originally from LA, he moved to Nashville around a year ago. In that post, he even gave a sneak peek of his relationship with Tia before the official announcement.

In the third slide, he poses affectionately in front of the mirror with Tia.

It’s hard to say how long he and Tia have been dating. It had to have been since Taylor issued the post above, which was on September 8.

They also couldn’t have started dating before Tia started filming Bachelor in Paradise in June.

It’s likely the pair started dating in either July or August. Regardless of when they started dating, it seems like Tia and Taylor are going strong and at least she won’t have to field any more cringy The Bachelor franchise experiences.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus at ABC.