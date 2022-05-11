Tia Booth gets comfortable in her undies for sales

Tia Booth posted an Instagram ad in Kindly Yours underwear for a giveaway with her followers. Pic credit: ABC

Tia Booth stripped down to her underwear for her latest Instagram sponsorship with the brand Kindly Yours.

The former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant recently took to the platform to offer a giveaway that included the undergarment brand’s full line and a $500 gift card to Walmart. To enter, followers were prompted to like her post, follow Kindly on Instagram, and tag a woman they look up to.

Tia posed wearing only a tee-shirt and blue underwear

The Bachelor alum shared a swipe-through of three photos for the fashion brand. The first two showed her casually lounging outside while wearing only a tied-up tee and a pair of blue, zebra print underwear.

She completed the “lazy morning” look with a messy bun hairstyle and a mug-in-hand that displayed the phrase, “you are my favorite.”

For the last photo, Tia showed a close-up of the seamless underwear that not only showed the brand’s logo on the waistband – but also her brand new engagement ring from her fiance, Taylor Mock.

“With @teamkindly there’s something for everybody and you don’t have to sacrifice quality for affordability,” Tia wrote in the caption of the giveaway. “Plus, they’re a sustainable brand so you’re being kind to the planet too. We all know I’m a big fan of being comfortable without breaking the bank, so I’m partnering with @teamkindly to share my favorite underwear and lounge wear with y’all!!”

Kindly Yours specializes in producing sustainable intimate apparel and can be found exclusively at Walmart.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tia Booth’s recent engagement to fiance Taylor Mock

When Tia isn’t trying on new underwear, she may just be trying on some potential wedding dresses for her special day. Earlier in April, her fiance Taylor Mock popped the question during The Bachelor: Live On Stage in front of an entire audience of fans.

When it comes to being surprised, Tia claimed she had never been more shocked by anything in her life than Taylor proposing to her as soon as he did.

In a question and answer segment on her Instagram story, the Bachelor in Paradise alum claimed to have blacked out during the proposal.

“We *think* he said ‘Sorry BIP didn’t work out for you. I’m glad you came back to Nashville to me? Something or other. I wanna spend the rest of my life with you? Got down on one knee – Will you marry me?'” she wrote in her post.

She then went on to say that although she figured they would be engaged soon enough, she did not see it coming at all. “I knew that he was going to propose eventually and we were going to be married and live happily ever after,” she continued on her Instagram story. “I just didn’t know it was going to be that soon.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.