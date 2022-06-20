Tia Booth announces pregnancy after Taylor Mock engagement

Tia Booth is pregnant! Pic credit: ABC

Tia Booth fought hard to find love while on Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s season of The Bachelor and then again as she hoped Colton Underwood would show up on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

However, luck was on her side, as it seems she is now extremely happy and has found the love of her life in her fiance, Taylor Mock.

Taylor proposed back in April, during Bachelor Live on Stage, and when asked what made him decide to propose in that way, he declared that once he had the ring, he knew he couldn’t hold on to it for long.

Bachelor Nation fans were looking forward to hearing about their wedding plans. However, that may be on hold… for now.

Tia Booth makes a shocking announcement

For Taylor and Tia, this won’t necessarily be the order of things, as the couple has just revealed that they are already expecting their first child, just over two months after the proposal.

As the pair revealed this piece of exciting news on Father’s Day, Tia had something special to say to accompany the announcement. While she was so happy to announce she and Taylor are expecting their first child together, it was bittersweet to shout the news because she is still mourning the death of her own father.

Tia Booth announces her first pregnancy

Along with a photo of herself and Taylor dressed up, Tia can be seen holding her stomach lovingly.

She captioned the news with the following words: “This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far. I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time.”

Tia went on to say, “It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration. While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do.”

She then stated, “Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever.”

Bachelor Nation fans and alums are so excited for the couple that Tia not only found the love of her life but now gets to experience the love of becoming a mom to a new little one.

