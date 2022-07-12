Thomas Jacobs shows off Joe Amabile’s ‘meme energy’

Thomas Jacobs and Joe Amabile successfully found love within Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Thomas Jacobs and Joe Amabile both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where they found love and are still in their BIP relationships.

Thomas and Joe have also remained friends since being BIP Season 7 costars.

Recently, Thomas shared a playful post as he compared Joe to a popular meme.

Thomas Jacobs points out Joe Amabile’s ‘meme energy’

Thomas Jacobs took to his Instagram stories to share photos teasing Joe Amabile.

In the side-by-side photos, Thomas compared Joe’s strained smiling facial expression to that of a woman in a popular meme.

Thomas wrote over the photo, “[Joe Amabile] serving up the meme energy I needed this morning.”

Thomas got Joe’s ‘meme energy’ photo from a still Joe shared on his main Instagram page.

In the photo, Joe stands in his gray suit while smiling down at his fiancee Serena Pitt. Serena Pitt sits in a chair at a vanity while wearing a soft green dress as she pivots her body to smile at the camera.

The video came as a promotion for Maybelline and the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Joe captioned the post, “On set with my perfect fit! Watch the premiere of #TheBachelorette tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu!”

Thomas Jacobs and Joe Amabile are both engaged

Thomas and Joe had a successful run on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 as they both now have fiancees through the show.

While Thomas and Joe are both engaged, their journeys on Bachelor in Paradise and beyond were quite different.

Joe came to Bachelor in Paradise, having ended his relationship with Bachelor Nation’s Kendall Long. Initially, Joe wasn’t sure if he had made the right choice to come to Paradise, but that quickly changed when he and Serena Pitt hit it off.

Joe and Serena became one of the island’s strongest couples on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and chose to get engaged during the finale.

Thomas Jacobs came to Bachelor in Paradise with a sullied reputation after making enemies on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

While Thomas had a brief fling with Tammy Ly on the island, he ultimately hit it off with Becca Kufrin, and the pair became a couple.

Becca and Thomas split before getting engaged on the show, but they rekindled away from the cameras.

This year, Becca proposed to Thomas, and he said yes as the pair looks forward to building a life together as a married couple.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.