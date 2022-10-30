Thomas Jacobs shares sweet video as he and Becca Kufrin get engaged

Bachelor in Paradise alums Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin get engaged for the second time. Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Thomas Jacobs recently proposed to his already-fiancee Becca Kufrin.

How can he propose to his fiancee might you ask? Well, the two were already engaged when he popped the question.

That’s because, in the “Ultimate plot twist” as she put it, Becca proposed to her then-boyfriend five months ago.

He recently returned the question to Becca in a beautiful Halloween-themed proposal.

Thomas carved the words, “Marry Me” into a pumpkin. And of course, she said yes.

He then took to social media to share a sweet and funny video showing his followers how he ended up popping the question.

Thomas made a montage of all the times he had Becca’s engagement ring with him while they were going about and living life together.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Thomas Jacobs was waiting for the perfect occasion to propose to Becca Kufrin

In the sweetest caption, Thomas explained that he had carried the engagement ring with him many times. And at times, he almost popped the question and felt a rush of adrenaline, “thinking this could be it!”

Throughout the montage, fans and followers could see the different times he had the ring with him, although Becca seemed utterly oblivious. Thomas captured pictures of himself with the ring when they were chilling at home together, at sports events, or eating out together.

He even snapped a few pictures with the ring while Becca was asleep.

He wrote, “If you only experienced every kiss and each new memory as silent proposals of their own, then you would understand the way that I do.”

He added, “The greatest thing in this world is asking you to be my wife. I love you.”

Becca Kufrin popped the question first

A few months ago, Becca popped the question, and Thomas took to social media to share the exciting news.

He said that it was “The Ultimate UNO reverse card/ power move.” He said he looked forward to Becca keeping him on his toes for the rest of their lives together as he flashed his gold ring in a picture.

Becca Kufrin’s journey to love was a difficult one

This technically marks Becca’s fourth proposal, including her proposal to Thomas.

Thomas and Becca met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Thomas was pursuing another connection but when Becca arrived, sparks flew between them.

However, at the end of the season, they broke up.

They rekindled their romance off-camera and made it Instagram official in the fall of 2021.

Viewers first met Becca on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. She made it to the finale, where he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him, although he seemed torn at the time.

He later blindsided Becca and broke up with her on camera a few months later. He revealed he made a mistake and should have chosen his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. The two are now married and share 3 kids together.

Becca went on to become The Bachelorette and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. They broke off their engagement a year later.

The former Bachelorette exclusively told Us Weekly that this relationship is very different from her past ones.

She said, “He’s really the one person who our values and our morals align.”

She added that they’ve spoken about everything down to how they want to raise their children.

Here’s to Becca’s happy ending! We love to see her happy.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.