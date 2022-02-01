Thomas Jacobs jokes about ‘proposing’ to Becca Kufrin and opens up about living together

Bachelor in Paradise couple Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin talk proposals and living together. Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Thomas Jacobs poked fun at the recent string of engagement rumors regarding himself and former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin on his Instagram story.

The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum opened his Instagram DMs for questions and got real about his and Becca’s future plans together.

Thomas also revealed Becca offered a ‘counter proposition’ to his proposal of the night.

Thomas Jacobs ‘proposed’ to Becca Kufrin over dinner

When asked if he was planning on proposing soon, Thomas said, “I actually proposed to Becca tonight that we go get Chipotle, but her counter proposition was we order curry.”

“Or both?” Becca asked in the background.

Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Although the two were vague about any upcoming wedding proposal plans, Thomas offered further insight into how they are currently growing as a couple.

“Do you and Becca live together?” another fan asked.

“We don’t share the same address yet, but we do live together,” Thomas said. He spoke on how often they spend time together, saying that they are rarely apart for more than 12 hours at a time.

Becca has also previously opened up on her Instagram story about the two spending time together at both of their places and alternating where they spend their nights. However, it appears the couple could be considering a more permanent situation in the future.

“We’ll see what happens when she’s back from tour,” Thomas said of the possibility of moving in with Becca.

Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

He also spoke about their plans for staying connected as Becca goes on tour for The Bachelor Live on Stage event. Although they will be navigating a long-distance relationship, Thomas said he hopes to be able to go to at least 5-7 of Becca’s shows, as well as reuniting for her birthday in April.

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin fuel engagement rumors

Although they broke up at the end of Bachelor in Paradise, Thomas and Becca have been proving themselves solid as ever since. They have kept fans updated on their relationship through social media posts, even documenting a vacation to Universal Studios together.

Becca also gushed on life with Thomas in an Instagram post, captioning it, “Soaking in this life. I’m working on being much more grateful for all of the little, special moments that make up daily life, and this weekend was abundant with them.”

Fans have recently been speculating more and more on a possible upcoming engagement. Thomas himself has not shied away from the rumors, even fueling the fire at an outing with Becca to cheer on the Rams.

Neither Becca nor Thomas have officially confirmed plans to get engaged soon, but it appears a proposal is not out of the question for this Bachelor nation couple.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.