Thomas Jacobs hints at secret marriage to Becca Kufrin

Are Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin already married?

Three weeks ago, the Bachelor in Paradise couple welcomed their first son, Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin.

Their surprise pregnancy halted wedding plans for the pair, whose ceremony was initially planned for last week.

Thomas and Becca met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

While they didn’t get engaged on the show, they broke up and reunited after filming.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Then, Becca surprised everyone by proposing to Thomas in May 2022. He followed suit, proposing back just five months later.

Last week, Thomas revealed that their original wedding date had passed with a sweet post about his love for Becca.

Now, he’s teased that they may have secretly gotten married.

It’s no secret that Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin still planned to get married even though they canceled their original date.

But now, Thomas has teased that they may have already secretly done it.

The news came out during an Instagram Q&A on Saturday where someone asked him (like many Bachelor Nation fans do regularly) when he and Becca are getting hitched.

It’s almost like Thomas set his followers up for this question so he could tease them with some news.

He answered, “Yesterday might have been a good day.”

Pic credit: @thomasjacobs/Instagram

So far, neither he nor Becca have clarified what he said or what it means, so we don’t know if they’ve tied the knot or if he was just messing with us.

Thomas and Becca announced Benny’s birth but won’t be showing his face

Thomas and Becca shared quite a bit about her pregnancy with Benny and often updated with maternity photos as Becca’s baby belly grew.

They even told Bachelor Nation about their baby boy being born with a cute shot of their new welcome mat that gave away the big news.

They aren’t showing anyone on social media Benny’s face.

Becca shared with her followers a couple of weeks back that they are choosing not to show their son’s face for privacy reasons, saying that they aren’t judging other parents for showing off their kids but that they made a choice to protect their son’s privacy.

They have shown off a few photos of their baby boy, either cutting off his face or covering it with an emoji to protect his privacy.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.