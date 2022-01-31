Thomas Jacobs hints a proposal is coming soon as he cheers on the Rams with Becca Kufrin

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin get closer and closer. Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Thomas Jacobs is a huge Los Angeles Rams fan, and he and his girlfriend, Becca Kufrin, were actually at the big NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Thomas posted five pictures of him and Becca as they cheered on his team from their seats in the stadium, both clad in Rams gear. Becca also sported a cute Rams stocking cap for the game.

Both Thomas and Becca had on Rams jerseys, but in the second picture, the backs of the jerseys are shown, and they each have their own last names on them, Jacobs and Kufrin.

Did Thomas Jacobs hint at a proposal?

Thomas then took to his Instagram and captioned it, “We’re on the same team yet I’m coming for the back of that jersey @bkoof #RamsHouse #GoSports #LivingTheDream.”

The third and fourth pictures showed their food and the stadium going crazy with lights and fans. The final image is Becca as she leaned against the jumbo letters “SoFi Stadium.”

After she saw Thomas’ post and what he captioned it, Becca responded with, “Prove it.”

When fans saw her egg Thomas on and called him out, they took to commenting on Becca’s post.

What do fans think about Thomas’ caption?

Viewers wrote comments such as: “@bkoof omg chills literal chills,” “@bkoof please do @thomasjacobs,” “@bkoof Yes! Call that bluff, girl!” The last fan to comment declared, “@bkoof if the Rams win the Super Bowl you need a Super (then ended it with a ring emoji).

Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Fans would love to see a proposal from Thomas to Becca. They also think that Thomas has to follow through with his caption.

Thomas and Becca got together and began their relationship on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. While they ended up breaking up during the finale, they soon rekindled their romance once home from Mexico.

Since then, the couple has been stronger than ever and has seemed to fall more and more in love.

Does a Rams Super Bowl win mean a Super ring for Becca?

Fans agree that if those Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in two weeks at the Super Bowl, maybe Thomas should get down on one knee.

It looks like Thomas and Becca are getting serious, especially after those cheeky comments.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.