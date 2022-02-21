Thomas Jacobs celebrates not getting dumped on Mexico vacation, Becca Kufrin jokes there’s still time

Thomas Jacobs jokes he made it out of Mexico without getting dumped by Becca Kufrin on vacation. Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

It appears second time’s the charm for Bachelor in Paradise’s Thomas Jacobs.

Thomas celebrated a very different outcome for himself and Becca Kufrin than the last time the two were in Mexico together.

Thomas posted a loved-up series of photos of himself and Becca on their vacation as his girlfriend teased there was still time for her to dump him again in Mexico.

Thomas and Becca have spent the last several days showing off their getaway to the Garza Blanca Los Cabos resort in Mexico. Although the pair have been going strong since they reunited after breaking up on Bachelor in Paradise, it appears Mexico brought back some old memories for Thomas.

“Made it out of Mexico this time without getting dumped. YES!” Thomas captioned his Instagram album documenting the vacation.

The pair snuggled up for photos on the beach, at night by the ocean, and for a firework show over dinner. Both Thomas and Becca were beaming in a selfie by the palm trees. They also traded in their smiles for a personality picture of the two with Becca sticking her tongue out.

Becca poked fun at their previous breakup by commenting, “Well, haven’t made it out yet. #westillhere,” on her boyfriend’s photo.

Despite her teasing, Becca also took to Instagram to post a tribute to her trip with Thomas.

“Life is pretty d**n great with this one,” Becca captioned a shot of the two on the beach.

Thomas Jacobs addressed engagement rumors about himself and Becca Kufrin

Fans have even been speculating on a possible upcoming proposal between the two for months.

Although the two have been keeping quiet about any engagement news, Thomas addressed the rumors on his Instagram story during the trip.

“If I had a dollar for every message on how I should be proposing this trip, there would have been enough to get a ring twice the size,” he captioned a video of himself lounging in a hammock on their balcony.

This isn’t the first time that Thomas has poked fun at fans’ curiosity about the couple’s future plans. It is unclear if the Bachelor in Paradise star was giving a rare real-life clue into an upcoming engagement. Either way, Thomas and Becca appear to be making the most of their time together.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.