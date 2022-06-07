Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin share photos from 5k marathon 

Thomas Jacobs has lung trouble but supports fiancee Becca Kufrin in a 5k marathon. Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin have enjoyed many adventures throughout their relationship, and they’re now preparing to embark on the new adventure of marriage.

As an engaged couple, Thomas and Becca recently experienced another accomplishment as they supported each other through a 5k marathon.

Thomas and Becca shared about the fulfilling experience with friends and followers.

Thomas Jacobs is Becca Kufrin’s wingman during 5k marathon

Thomas Jacobs took to Instagram to share photos with Becca Kufrin as the pair participated in a 5k marathon for the Rock ’n’ Roll Running series.

Along with photos of the engaged couple in their hats and running attire, Thomas captioned the post by sharing about his reverence for Becca and the lung infection that he got.

Thomas wrote, “Marathon training ended abruptly with a lung infection yet these memories will last forever. @bkoof blew my dang mind! She signed us up and made sure we pushed through the 5K together making the weekend even more incredible than I imagined. HUGE THANK YOU to @runrocknroll for hosting such an awesome series and for the sense of community leading up to race day. Can’t wait to see what’s next as part of the #RNR family 🏃🏾💨🌻🤙🏽.”

Becca Kufrin thanks Thomas Jacobs for pushing her

Becca Kufrin reacted to Thomas’s post in the comment section.

Expressing gratitude for Thomas, Becca wrote, “Carbing up is what got me to say yes. But thank you for making me push through, such an adventure.”

Thomas’ mother expressed being proud of Becca as well, writing, “[Becca Kufrin] so proud of you!! You need to come to my body combat class next!!”

Thomas’ The Bachelorette Season 17 costar Mike Planeta also commented, “I told you to stop ripping all those heaters.”

Other comments included, “#TEAMTHECCA REMAINS UNSTOPPABLE,” “Congrats to you both! Crushed it!” and “It’s the sharing of the AirPods for me.”

Becca Kufrin runs first ever 5k at age 32

Becca also took to Instagram to share about the event. Becca wrote, “The marathon couldn’t happen for Thomas but at least he helped me conquer my first ever 5K at 32! With about 12 hours notice, 0 training, 2 glasses of wine & a whole lot of pasta the night before, we did it and it was such a cool experience to be part of in San Diego.”

Becca concluded the caption, writing, “Thanks to @thomasajacobs for being the best wingman and pushing me through. I realized cardio is definitely not my thing, but the carb load is, so maybe I’ll do it again sometime.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.