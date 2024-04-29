This The Golden Bachelor castmate says Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist ‘got caught up in the moment’

A popular The Golden Bachelor castmate has a lot to say now that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are headed for divorce.

The pair had a very public (and very brief) romance when they met on the first season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, got engaged on the show, and then got married on live TV less than two months after the proposal aired.

It was all very exciting for Gerry and Theresa, and it was exciting for the show’s fans, too.

Now, we’re left wondering if the magic of The Golden Bachelor has been lost as the first couple announced their divorce just a few months after getting married.

They hadn’t even made it to their fully paid Italy honeymoon trip yet.

Now they’re giving back their rings and heading back to single life in hopes of finding someone else who will be more suitable.

Many of Gerry and Theresa’s castmates have spoken out about their divorce news, and now, Susan Noles has even more to say about how we go to this point.

Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles discuss The Golden Bachelor divorce

After finding fame in reality TV with their stint on The Golden Bachelor, Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles have been busy offering commentary on everything Bachelor Nation via their new podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour.

In the latest episode, they discussed Gerry and Theresa’s whirlwind romance, and Susan declared that she “wanted to know more.”

Kathy quipped, “I’m kind of with Ben Higgins on this. Do we really have a right to know more? I don’t think so. I think that what they did had to be so hard publicly, to do it all publicly, and you know, for that, I admire their courage.”

She continued by talking about the couple and how their entire relationship was public from when they met until they divorced.

Susan interjected, “We watched them fall in love, and I cannot deny that that wasn’t real. I believe it was real, and they got caught up in a moment.”

Then, Susan defended the pair and, again, asked that we show some kindness.

She said, “Who are we to judge anybody out there? Who are we to judge? As I made a statement a couple days ago, it’s about being kind. Yes, I know the public, everybody was disappointed. We all are. But they have their reasons.”

Gerry and Theresa’s reason for getting divorced has fans scratching their heads

When Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist initially announced their plans to divorce, they cited their inability to agree on where to live as the reason for the split.

They even declared that they still really loved each other; they just couldn’t come to an agreement.

Many Golden Bachelor fans were confused by this, as it was already known prior to the proposal that someone would have to move, and it was assumed that they had already discussed that fact beforehand.

Initially, Gerry and Theresa talked about moving to South Carolina to be together, and then they surprised fans when he made the long road trip with his dog and announced plans to stay in New Jersey.

He must not have loved The Garden State as much as he wanted us to believe, though, because he’s already back in Indiana, and the divorce papers have already been filed.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.