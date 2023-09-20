This former dance pro doesn’t think Dancing with the Stars should air during the strikes

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres next week, and not everyone is on board with that.

Former DWTS pro Cheryl Burke spoke out about the dance competition moving forward even though the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still in full swing.

She has no skin in the game since she retired last season and hadn’t planned to return anyway. Upon her exit as a dancer, Cheryl made it clear that she wanted to return as a judge — something that did not happen.

But now that she’s out, Cheryl seems to think DWTS shouldn’t be airing right now, as many scripted shows and movies have been postponed or shelved amid the dual Hollywood strikes.

The rules for reality TV are different than that of scripted, though, which is why Dancing with the Stars and many other reality series are returning this fall. Also, many new spinoffs are coming, like The Golden Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

In Jamie Lynn Spears’ case, she took the DWTS role and pledged to donate her weekly checks to SAG-AFTRA to help pay those striking as they cannot work at this time.

Cheryl Burke explains why she’s torn about DWTS airing during the WGA strike

In an interview with Variety to promote her new podcast, Sex, Lies and Spray tans, Cheryl was asked about DWTS and whether it should even be airing during the strikes since it is actually a WGA show — meaning that they have employed WGA writers.

“Well, after the Drew Barrymore thing, I have mixed feelings. Even in the pandemic, people can say, ‘Why would you do this?'” Cheryl explained. “When you’re talking about the entertainment industry, this is a sensitive subject. In order for things to change, we have to stick together, point blank, because if one show just decides to think about the show on its own, this is not going to make big changes. It is not going to change the way these other people — the opposing team — are thinking.”

Cheryl went on to invoke the sitcom Friends and remind us of when they all came together and demanded better pay, ultimately winning $1 million per episode for the stars and making history.

Cheryl isn’t fond of Adrian Peterson’s casting either

It seems there is someone controversial each season, and this season, it’s former NFL running back Adrian Peterson.

Adrian was charged with child abuse in 2014. Ultimately, he pleaded no contest to reckless or negligent injury, paid a $4,000 fine, performed 80 hours of community service, and served two years probation.

Of his casting, Cheryl said, “We’ve had a lot of controversial characters on the show. I think I danced with Ray Lewis — that was a bit controversial.”

While Cheryl said that she agrees with Sharna Burgess, who has blasted DWTS for casting Adrian Peterson, Cheryl also noted that, as a pro dancer, you can’t just walk out on your partner. Whoever they send through that door is who you have to make the best of it with and try to win.

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC.