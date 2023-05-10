Things get heated on the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All as Mahmoud walks away, leaving Nicole in tears

Things are about to get heated on the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, and interestingly it was an unlikely duo facing off in one scene.

No, we’re not exactly talking about Mahmoud and Nicole — at least not yet. — because no one who watched the show would be shocked that they were at odds.

Interestingly though, it was Gabe who wanted all the smoke with Mahmoud. Gabe didn’t have the courage to stand up to his sister, but he certainly had the energy to bash Mahmoud over his strict religious beliefs.

We expected Mahmoud to get upset at the Tell All, because well, that’s his MO, and we also expected Nicole to shed a few tears, but who knew that Gabe would be the one stirring up the drama?

Things got so heated in fact, that Mahmoud eventually stormed off, leaving Nicole in tears.

Let’s hope when it’s his turn to face off with his sister, he brings that same energy.

Gabe puts Mahmoud in the hot seat at the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All

In a sneak peek for what’s to come when the Tell All airs, things got heated as the cast took aim at Mahmoud who joined them from his home in Egypt, while Nicole attended in person.

Immediately Gabe confronted Mahmoud about his strict culture and religion asking if he would force his future daughter to wear a hijab the way he forces Nicole.

Mahmoud made it clear that he doesn’t force Nicole to do anything, and that it’s her choice, but Gabe clapped back “Then why do you force her to change the way she dresses?”

“Bro, you literally force her to do everything,” he later added “You suppress her like behind closed doors, so don’t even say you don’t force her to do anything because you do. You sound like an idiot.”

That was the last straw for Mahmoud, who instantly took off his mic and walked away saying “I’m done,” but Gabe kept talking.

“Shut up, a**hole,” Mahmoud.

Nicole sheds tears as Mahmoud walks away from a heated conversation

In the clip that was shared by Entertainment Tonight, Nicole managed to get a few words in as Gabe confronted her husband about forcing her to dress more conservatively.

“It seems like such a superficial thing to care about right, but I think it feels bad to me to have to be told what to wear [and] when to wear it,” she confessed.

Meanwhile, the cast created an imaginary child for the couple and threw countless questions about whether or not they would raise him or her Islam or let them choose their own religion.

As the questions kept coming, Nicole reminded them, “I don’t have any kids right now so…”

All of that played out before Mahmoud angrily stormed off, and his actions led Nicole to tears as she dabbed her eyes with a tissue after the tense scene.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.