These 90 Day Fiance couples broke up in 2021

2021 was a rough year for 90 Day Fiance couples with six of them officially calling it quits.

The global coronavirus pandemic was a catalyst for some while others either fell out of love or realized they had different life goals.

Some of the couples who broke up this year have even quickly moved on to someone else and left their failed marriages in their wake.

2021 was a brutal year for 90 Day Fiance marriages

The most recent couple to break up was Evelyn Cormier and David Zermeno, whose marriage lasted four years.

Evelyn made their divorce news public, taking aim at David’s character and their marriage by saying that he was emotionally abusive and didn’t give her sex.

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith had a very public and nasty breakup that played out on Instagram.

Ronald has since gotten a new girlfriend but Tiffany claims that he is still trying to get back with her.

Juliana Custodio alleged that she had to support Michael Jessen and his family financially throughout the pandemic and that the strain of everything was too much for her.

Michael denies those claims and expressed how hurt he was by the breakup.

Juliana quickly moved to Germany, got a new man, and is now pregnant with his baby.

It was announced that Syngin Colchester would be on 90 Day: The Single Life and the details of his breakup with Tania Maduro would play out on the show.

Nicole Nafziger used social media to officially announce that she and Azan Tefou were no longer together. They had not posted anything together or about each other in a long time so many fans assumed they had already broken up, but it was set in stone in 2021.

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva broke up at the beginning of 2021. Natalie has since moved to Florida and is being featured on The Single Life as well.

Mike has been dating another reality TV star and has stayed mostly out of the spotlight.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres soon with an all-new cast

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is set to premiere on December 12th and will feature six new couples with one returning cast member.

The trailers for the new season look spicy as the hopeful Americans either travel to the native regions of their partners to meet each other for the first time in person or eagerly await their visit to America.

The drama looks crazy for this season and fans are eagerly waiting to watch all the new personalities and find out all the details.

